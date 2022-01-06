50 Best Horror Comedies: The Ultimate List (2022)

Horror and comedy. Two genres that, at first glance, don’t seem to work together. Horror is meant to instill feelings of fear and disgust, and comedy is meant to make you laugh. Both horror and comedy are about expecting the unexpected, and when the two marry, it’s magic.

Who doesn’t chuckle whenever the crew sees the shark in Jaws and that now-infamous line, “We’re gonna need a bigger boat?” is uttered? Or when the Ghostbusters must choose the form of the Destructor and it’s the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man? In times of fear, you’d have to laugh, or fear would consume you. That’s what makes horror and comedy work so well together, even though the emotions of fear and laughter seem altogether contradictory.

With that in mind, if you’re looking for a list of horror comedies and want a good dose of fear and laughs in equal measure, here are our picks for the 50 best horror comedies (in order of release year):

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Director: Mel Brooks

Starring: Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn, Marty Feldman

Release Date: December 15, 1974

“…it’s FRAHN-KEN-STEEN.”

However you pronounce his name, the Mel Brooks comedy, with Gene Wilder playing the grandson of the famous Victor Frankenstein, goes through a familiar plot with familiar characters and a familiar setting. You have the hunchback assistant (known as EYE-gor), the castle where the creature comes to life, the fact the creature, although a monster, is indeed human. There is less death, less mayhem, and more laughs than Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, and I like it that way. Also, the film is in black and white, and it’s an added extra touch to the absurd, over-the-top humor.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Director: Jim Sharman

Starring: Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick

Release Date: September 26, 1975

“Antici…pation.”

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a movie that, if you haven’t seen it, you at least know of it. A musical comedy horror film and a direct tribute to B grade horror films, it focuses on Janet and Brad, a newly engaged couple that find themselves in some car trouble in the middle of a rainstorm. Fortunately, the car breaks down by a house…er…a castle. And inside the castle is where the weirdness begins.

Though it wasn’t received well on release, it’s now a cult classic, with midnight showings and showtimes around Halloween. If you don’t feel like dressing up in character and going to the theater to do the Time Warp, pop the DVD in (or VHS, if you’re uber retro) and do the Time Warp in the comfort of your living room.

Creepshow (1982)

Director: George A. Romero

Starring: Hal Holbrook, Leslie Nielsen, Adrienne Barbeau

Release Date: November 12, 1982

The horror anthology, written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero, gives off an EC Comics’ vibe (the creators of the Tales From The Crypt comics). A kid, who’s mad at his dad for throwing away his scary Creepshow comics, sees The Creep outside his window. And that’s how the movie starts, with five tales of terror: Father’s Day, The Lonesome Death of Jordy Verrill, Something to Tide You Over, The Crate, and They’re Creeping Up on You! To give the film more of a comic-book vibe, Tom Savini was enlisted to make comic-like effects. The gross nature of the stories, combined with Savini’s effects and the EC Comics feel, makes you chuckle instead of screaming in fear. Not a bad thing!

The Slumber Party Massacre (1982)

Director: Amy Holden Jones

Starring: Michelle Michaels, Michael Villella, Robin Stille

Release Date: November 12, 1982

High school girls get together for a slumber party. Seems innocent enough. Add the absurdity of a drill-wielding serial killer who is obsessed with how many he can kill and fit into the trunk of a car, and now you’ve got yourself a slumber party. Now, who wants to eat pizza off the back of a dead pizza delivery guy? Don’t worry, the pizza’s still in the box.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Director: Ivan Reitman

Starring: Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver

Release date: June 8, 1984

“Dogs and cats, living together! Mass hysteria!” Who knew the potential end of the world could be so…funny?

The dream team of Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, and Dan Akroyd as the Ghostbusters, a team of paranormal investigators who bust ghosts, brings to mind images of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man on his cute, yet angry rampage, Slimer, and a song you can’t help but get stuck in your head. It’s hard to feel scared at the oncoming apocalypse when you know you can call on the Ghostbusters to help get you out of it.

Gremlins (1984)

Director: Joe Dante

Starring: Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Hoyt Axton

Release Date: June 8, 1984

Quick. Recite the three rules and responsibilities that come with owning a Mogwai:

Don’t expose them to bright light. Don’t get them wet. Never, ever feed them after midnight.

Joe Dante’s Gremlins introduces the cute and adorable character of Gizmo, a pet who loves to sing and watch TV. A series of mishaps related to the breaking of the rules causes a small town to be overrun by Gremlins. Even when you feed them after midnight and they cocoon up, the little terrors are evilly cute and mischievous. I coo over Gizmo and Stripe in equal measure, and this is a horror-comedy good for Halloween, Christmas, or any time of the year.

Re-Animator (1985)

Director: Stuart Gordon

Starring: Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott, Barbara Crampton

Release Date: October 18, 1985

One part Lovecraft, one part gross 80s special effects. Add in the performances of Jeffrey Combs as the absurd Herbert West and Barbara Crampton as the sweetheart epitome of the girl next door. Mix together, let simmer, and then watch Re-Animator. It’s gory, it’s surreal, it’s over-the-top, it knows it, and it never apologizes for it.

Chopping Mall (1986)

Director: Jim Wynorski

Starring: Kellie Maroney, Tony O’Dell, Russell Todd

Release Date: March 21, 1986

“Thank you. Have a nice day.”

A mall gets new security robots to patrol the mall at night and deter intruders. Three strikes of lightning later, and these robots turn into killbots with only one mission in mind: to kill. Politely, of course. Oh, they also have a second mission in mind: to ruin the night of a group of teenagers who are partying in the mall’s furniture store. It’s a popcorn movie that’s fun to pass the time with.

Critters (1986)

Director: Stephen Herek

Starring: Dee Wallace, M. Emmet Walsh, Billy Green Bush

Release Date: April 11, 1986

The Crites, or Critters, are dangerous nasty little aliens who escape as they’re being transported to an alien prison on another space station. They hijack a ship, and then the chase is on. Two bounty hunters are hired to pursue them to Earth: and one looks like a rock star because of course, you can’t let Critters wander around. You must stop them. The good family being brought into the mix to fight against the evil beings may seem a bit on the familiar side, but the goofy 80s special effects and chuckles the script and performances bring make the horrors campier and less screamy.

Evil Dead 2 (1987)

Director: Sam Raimi

Starring: Bruce Campbell, Sarah Berry, Dan Hicks

Release Date: March 13, 1987

Evil Dead 2 is more humorous than its predecessor. And it’s meant to be. It even seems to repeat the plot from the first movie: people go to a cabin, read from a book of the dead (called the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis), and become possessed by a demon and tortured by evil forces. Then, people must get together to stop the demon. After that, things get weird. Ash’s right hand is possessed and tries to kill him. He chops it off and replaces it with a badass chainsaw. Oh, and at the end of all things, he gets transported to the year 1300, along with his Oldsmobile and his boomstick.

The Lost Boys (1987)

Director: Joel Schumacher

Starring: Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest, Kiefer Sutherland

Release Date: July 31, 1987

A movie about bloodsuckers, set in California. A final showdown with water guns filled with…holy water. And a crotchety old grandpa who seems unfazed about the fact the town is filled with vampires. It’s far beyond Transylvania and the ol’ stake through the heart…vampires get electrocuted. And impaled on antlers. And a fence post. The dialogue, and the fact that the worst thing about living in Santa Clara are the dang vampires, and this makes for a different kind of vampire movie.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

Director: George Miller

Starring: Jack Nicholson, Cher, Susan Sarandon

Release Date: June 12, 1987

Three witches, played by Susan Sarandon, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Cher, each fantasize about their ideal man. After this, a bewitchingly handsome man, Daryl van Horne, waltzes into their lives and seduces one of them with the witty line of being an interesting thing to happen in her life. Another one sets a cello on fire with furious playing before she and Daryl get it on. The last was seduced by Daryl thinking she was a sexy mom…she’s Michelle Pfeiffer, so I completely get it. The Timeless Art of Seduction, eh?

Beetlejuice (1988)

Director: Tim Burton

Starring: Alec Baldwin, Michael Keaton, Geena Davis

Release Date: March 30, 1988

Tim Burton is known for his wild and freaky worlds: The Nightmare Before Christmas, Sleepy Hollow, Edward Scissorhands, and the Alice in Wonderland movies immediately come to mind. Beetlejuice is no different. A couple who died, and don’t like the new people who moved into their house, try to scare them away. The problem? They’re just not scary enough. So, they call upon a dude known as Beetlejuice…and all manner of grossness and hilarity ensues. Even though in the end the ghost couple and the family all get along, the mishaps along the way (and Michael Keaton as the titular character) makes this movie a fun watch.

Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama (1988)

Director: David DeCoteau

Starring: Andras Jones, Linnea Quigley, Robin Stille

Release Date: January 29, 1988

An imp (known as Uncle Impie) is released from the bowling trophy in which he was trapped and wreaking havoc on a punk rock girl, two sorority babes, and three nerds. The first thing that may come to mind is “why”? It’s ridiculous-sounding, on so many levels, and brings to mind late nights on cable TV and B-horror movie schlock…and this is exactly why the movie works! The puppet is ridiculous, the plot is ridiculous, and the characters are ridiculous…in the best of ways. This is a movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously and reminds us all that movies can be things we watch strictly for entertainment and to have a good time. Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama is one of those movies.

They Live (1988)

Director: John Carpenter

Starring: Roddy Piper, Keith David, Meg Foster

Release Date: November 4, 1988

John Carpenter, the creator of The Thing and Halloween, making something humorous? Maybe not intentionally. The movie is thought of as a critique of capitalism and our overindulgence and want to consume, consume, consume. It’s also known for Roddy Piper’s line: “I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass…and I’m all out of bubblegum” and the knockdown brawl between him and Keith David. Oh yes, and add the fact that aliens are among us, and have brainwashed us with subliminal messages. It’s like a 50s sci-fi movie made for the 80s and that juxtaposition makes for something you’ll love giving multiple views.

Night of the Demons (1988)

Director: Kevin Tenney

Starring: Cathy Podewell, Alvin Alexis, Hal Havins

Release Date: October 14, 1988

Teenagers hang out at an abandoned mortuary on Halloween (going to abandoned places in horror movies? Will these teens ever learn?). They have a seance (again, will they ever learn?). The seance brings forth a demon who possesses and kills the teens one by one, all except for the final girl (dressed for Halloween as Alice in Wonderland). The special effects are awesome, and the dialogue is admittedly cheesy schlock. I mean, come on, who says, “Eat a bowl of FUCK!” and “Stooge must be wearing his mom’s dirty panties again”? The trope of demons and possession, however, is a bit more bearable because of the dialogue. In fact, you’ll find yourself enjoying this movie a lot, and chuckling along the way.

Waxwork (1988)

Director: Anthony Hickox

Starring: Zach Galligan, Deborah Foreman, Jennifer Bassey

Release Date: June 17, 1988

A wax museum, and an evil one at that, is not a setting I expected for a horror film. And the horror in me squealed in delight at seeing horror icons like Frankenstein, Dracula, and The Mummy all in the museum as wax figures (along with a few others). The final battle is what makes the movie for me. I can’t say too much about it, because you just have to watch the practical effects (yay 80s movies!) and the bizarreness for yourself.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

Director: Stephen Chiodo

Starring: Grant Cramer, Suzanne Snyder, John Allen Nelson

Release Date: May 27, 1988

With this movie, you’ll beg for someone to send in the clowns…or Klowns, in this case. Aliens from outer space who resemble clowns come to Earth to harvest and eat humans as food. Dare we call them Kannibalistic Klowns? (Tee hee). The spaceship is a circus tent, by the way. And the Klowns use circus foods like popcorn and caramel corn as violent and deadly weapons. It’s cheesy 80s horror movie fun. With clowns…er, Klowns.

The ‘Burbs (1989)

Director: Joe Dante

Starring: Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern, Carrie FIsher

Release Date: February 17, 1989

If you grew up in the suburbs, you had those neighbors who were a little strange, and maybe always kept to themselves. I bet you never had eccentric neighbors like the people in this neighborhood. Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern, and Rick Ducommun play three neurotic and strange neighbors who suspect something is wrong with their new neighbors, the Klopeks. They never suspected they were living near serial killers. That takes strange and horror to a whole new level, because you can imagine how hilariously absurd it would be if you were in that situation. This is what makes The ‘Burbs work.

Tremors (1990)

Director: Ron Underwood

Starring: Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, Finn Carter

Release Date: January 19, 1990

Kevin Bacon is no stranger to horror. You may remember him from such creepy films as Friday the 13th, and Stir of Echoes. And you may also expect a movie titled Tremors to be a fear fest that takes place at night, with an unknown killer. Nope. We’re in the desert, in the searing sun, with a giant worm-like monster who wants to kill, kill, kill! The characters in the movie are a bit “gee golly wiz” and “shucks”, which is pulled from monster B movies of the 60s and seems out of place, given the gravity of the situation. Staying positive in the face of fear and cracking jokes can seem weird to some, but for this movie, it works. This monster movie even has a bit of a happy ending, where the guy gets the girl. Sweet victory.

The Addams Family (1991)

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Starring: Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd

Release Date: November 22, 1991

They’re creepy. Kooky. Mysterious and spooky. And often I’ve imagined having them as my neighbors because then my days would never be boring! The Addams Family is a movie I first saw whenever McDonald’s sold VHS tapes of certain movies (yes, they used to do that. Now I feel old), and the Addams clan of Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Lurch, Thing, and Grandmama were a loving family who played macabre games like “Is There a God?” and “Wake the Dead”. They also kept Uncle Knickknack in the attic and made lemonade out of cyanide. But hey, what family doesn’t?

Cannibal! The Musical (1993)

Director: Trey Parker

Starring: Trey Parker, Dian Bachar, Stephen Blackpool

Release Date: August 30, 1996

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, long before they made South Park, starred in a dark comedy/horrific film titled Cannibal! The Musical, which is loosely based on the true tale of Alferd Packer. In the 19th Century, he traveled with a group of miners from Utah to Colorado…but not everyone made it. Five of his fellow traveling companions ended up dead, and cannibalized. Though in the musical he insists he didn’t do it, through chipper and cheery songs like “Shpadoinkle”, “That’s All I’m Asking For”, and “Trapper Song”. The odd juxtaposition of chipper, cheery musical with the horrors of cannibalism isn’t something you’d expect. This movie however, wants you to expect the unexpected. It pulls it off well.

Leprechaun (1993)

Director: Mark Jones

Starring: Warwick Davis, Jennifer Aniston, Ken Olandt

Release Date: January 8, 1993

If you haven’t seen this movie, it’s best you go into blind. For no reason other than the fact it’s a leprechaun on a rampage. He’s mad because someone stole his gold and he spouts off Irish things along the way. He smells his gold, he tastes his gold, and the only way to kill him is with the most lucky Irish thing you can think of. Dang it, I probably gave the whole ending away. Oh well, watch it anyway, just to laugh at the leprechaun and to see Jennifer Aniston in her first film.

Tales From The Crypt: Demon Knight (1995)

Director: Ernest R. Dickerson

Starring: Billy Zane, William Sadler, John Kassir

Release Date: January 13, 1995

Hey kiddies? Ready for your DEADtime story?

Tales From The Crypt, a horror anthology on HBO, was hosted by the ghoulish ghoul known as the Crypt Keeper (voiced to perfection by John Kassir). And in this movie, the Crypt Keeper is the director of this film, that is about an artifact needed to help stop demons. If you like the PUNNY humor of the show, this movie is just like a longer episode of the show.

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Director: Wes Craven

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Angela Bassett, Allen Payne

Release Date: October 27, 1995

When you have Eddie Murphy in the title role, the movie is going to be funny by default. He plays a smooth talker known as Maximilian (a vampire), and Angela Bassett plays a detective investigating some weird murders. Though you can clearly tell Eddie Murphy is wearing a wig, and he’s a vampire who reads (I don’t know why I find this so funny…leave me alone), it’s a goofus movie filled with goofus wisecracks and goofus vampires and you should watch it at least once. Also, watch it more than once.

Tales From The Crypt: Bordello of Blood (1996)

Director: Gilbert Adler

Starring: Dennis Miller, Angie Everhart, Erika Eleniak

Release Date: August 16, 1996

Ready for another SCREAM-filled time?

The Crypt Keeper is back, presenting another fright-tastic tale in Bordello of Blood. Dennis Miller plays a detective that’s investigating a disappearance. His investigation leads him to a bordello run by Lilith, the mother of all vampires, played by Angie Everheart. The prostitutes there are all vampires, and to stop them, the detective has to team up with a televangelist to stop them.

Again, if you liked Tales From The Crypt and Demon Knight, then you’ll like Bordello of Blood. It’s got the same cheesy, campy humor of the show, coupled with the same cheesy effects, and again, it’s like watching a longer episode of the show. In fact, watch this and Demon Knight back to back and have yourself a GHOULISH time!

Scream (1996)

Director: Wes Craven

Starring: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette

Release Date: December 20, 1996

What’s your FAVORITE scary movie? For many, it’s Scream. Scream is a slasher who had a character who joked about slashers and their tropes. The main character had a set of rules in order to survive a horror movie.

Never have sex. Sex equals death. Never drink or do drugs. Never, ever, under any circumstances, say “I’ll be right back”. ‘Cause you won’t be back.

And the killer always comes back to life, for one final scare.

It’s great to see a movie that pokes fun at itself and at horror tropes, and it spawned an iconic horror killer in and of itself: Ghostface. It also spawned several sequels and a TV show, but in my view, nothing will be as good as the original.

Jack Frost (1997)

Director: Michael Cooney

Starring: Scott MacDonald, Christopher Allport, Stephen Mendel

Release Date: November 18, 1997

I remember seeing this movie on the horror shelves of my local video store as a teen. The cover made the movie look creepier than it was (in fact, the snowman looks more like a gingerbread man). The gist of it is a serial killer is getting transported to his execution. The truck transporting him crashes into a genetics vehicle. The stuff fuses with him and with the snow, turning Jack Frost the serial killer into a snowman. The whole movie is admittedly ridiculous, in a “so bad it’s good” way. So it has that redeeming quality. I watch this when I’m bored and need a laugh with no strings attached.

The Frighteners (1996)

Director: Peter Jackson

Starring: Michael J. Fox, Trini Alvarado, Peter Dobson

Release Date: July 19, 1996

You probably know director Peter Jackson from Lord of the Rings. Before that, he directed a string of movie with awesome special effects and wicked humor, The Frighteners being among them. Michael J. Fox plays a man with psychic abilities, and he uses them to communicate with ghosts to con the living. The special effects are great, and Michael J. Fox injects his brand of humor as only he can.

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Starring: Harvey Keitel, George Clooney, Juliette Lewis

Release Date: January 19, 1996

I’m putting this one on the list because I will forever call this a comedy. Not a goofy comedy, no. A movie that starts off as a thriller but ends up as a gory vampire bloodsucking bloodfest where Seth Gecko, the preacher Jacob, and the preacher’s two kids end up fighting for their lives in a bar known as…the Titty Twister. And come on, Tom Savini as Sex Machine with a pistol gun on his…you know. If you can’t quote at least one line from this film, rectify that. Pop this in and before you know it, you’ll be all “I have six little friends…and they can all run faster than you can.”

American Psycho (2000)

Director: Mary Harron

Starring: Christian Bale, Justin Theroux, Josh Lucas

Release Date: April 14, 2000

I have to admit: American Psycho was not a movie I liked on my first viewing. When I watched it again, I got it. Christian Bale plays Patrick Bateman, an unreliable narrator character who calls himself utterly insane. Because, you know, he is. He’s also a businessman and a serial killer, and utterly obsessed with 80s pop music. He also has to return some videotapes. The things he concerns himself with while either committing murders (or fantasizing about them, it’s up to you to decide) will make you scoff. In a good way.

Scary Movie (2000)

Director: Keenen Ivory Wayans

Starring: Anna Faris, Marlon Wayans, Jon Abrahams

Release Date: July 7, 2000

You know what you’re getting with this movie: it’s a parody of not only scary movies like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, but also movies like American Pie. It features Anna Faris as Cindy Campbell, a lead character who is a spoof of Sydney Prescott from Scream. A killer has his sights set on her and her friends and wants to off them one by one. The Wayans Brothers direct this and again: you know what you’re getting. It’s funny, but in a popcorn entertainment kind of way. If you haven’t seen any of the movies Scary Movie spoofs, you might not get the references, or the references might feel dated. But it’s just goofy fun.

Director: Don Coscarelli

Starring: Bruce Campbell, Bob Ivy, Ossie Davis

Release Date: October 10, 2003

Bruce Campbell as Elvis Presley, and Ossie Davis as Jack (who says he’s JFK), and they’re in a nursing home fighting a mummy. And it’s directed by Don Coscarelli (director of Phantasm). Enough said. Go watch this now.

Director: Edgar Wright

Starring: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, kate Ashfield

Release Date: September 24, 2004

Heroes come in the unlikeliest of places. In Shaun of the Dead, the hero of this story is Shaun, someone who works at an entertainment store before the Apocalypse hit. He and his friend, Ed, are trying to get to Shaun’s “mum”, Shaun’s ex-girlfriend, Liz, and her two friends/roommates, David and Di. They’re going to hole up at the Winchester (a pub), and wait for all this to blow up while sitting around and eating peanuts in the dark.

If you love British humor, one-liners, and quips, give this one a go. It’s worth it just to watch Shaun’s “plan” on how to get to his ex and her two roommates.

Director: Scott Glosserman

Starring: Nathan Baesel, Angela Goethals, Zelda Rubinstein

Release Date: October 13, 2006

A crew of journalism students film a mockumentary which follows the wannabe serial killer Leslie Vernon, a serial killer who wants to be in the ranks of those like Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, and Freddy Krueger (in this universe, they exist “for real”). Leslie takes the students through the process of how to select victims, how to select the final girl, and how to build up the legend and backstory. You also have to do “lots of cardio” because of the thing where the victims are “running their asses off” and the killer has to always be “going the same speed”.

Kane Hodder (who plays Jason in Friday the 13th) makes an appearance, along with Robert Englund, who clearly plays a spoof of Dr. Samuel Loomis from the movie Halloween (he is, in Leslie’s terms, the Ahab, the guy who’ll stop at nothing to stop Leslie). The mockumentary is a new and refreshing take on slasher films, and when the mockumentary turns into a movie…I won’t spoil it for you. Just see it.

Director: James Gunn

Starring: Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks, Michael Rooker

Release Date: March 31, 2006

James Gunn’s directorial debut is a wild one, about alien parasites infecting people in a small town in South Carolina. And it all starts with Michael Rooker as Grant Grant (yes. that’s his name). He is the first, and the one who starts infecting everyone else. Though many compare it to Night of the Creeps, this is a movie that has its own gross, goofy comedy charm.

Director: Mitchel Lichtenstein

Starring: Jess Weixler, John Hensley, Josh Pais

Release Date: January 19, 2007

This movie plays off a creepy folk tale about a woman’s vagina having teeth, to scare men away from doing the nasty. And a young woman named Jess Wixler realizes that she has this and uses it to seek revenge against creepy ass perverts. Whether you want to take it as a “you go girl movie”, or just something overly funny and odd, it’s a movie that’s worth the hype it was given by critics. Men, gird your loins.

Director: Michael Dougherty

Starring: Anna Paquin, Brian Cox, Dylan Baker

Release Date: October 10, 2008

This is as Halloween a movie as you can get. The director, Michael Dougherty, wanted to pay homage to the cute and creepy horror films of the 1980s. Put all that in a blender, along with werewolves and other creatures, and a cute little Halloween character in footie pajamas named Sam, and you’ve got yourself one hell of a funny horror movie.

Director: Karyn Kusama

Starring: Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Adam Brody

Release Date: September 18, 2009

Needy and Jennifer have been best friends since they were kids. Jennifer is the popular cheerleader, while Needy is the shy nerd. A rock band with a doofus name, Low Shoulder, sacrifices Jennifer, who not long after is possessed by a demon who kills and eats the boys at her school. It’s a revenge film yes, and Jennifer eats boys, yes, but it’s fun, it’s funny, and it has a lot going to dissect and deserves a lot more discussion than I have space for.

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson

Release Date: October 2, 2009

The United States is now the United States of Zombieland. Zombies happened because of a variation of Mad Cow disease (humorous in itself). Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg together are a pair where one has a set of rules and another is looking for Twinkies. Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin are a pair of sisters looking for an amusement park. Add Bill Murray’s cameo, and you got yourself a zombie movie that’s a barrel of laughs.

Drag Me To Hell (2009)

Director: Sam Raimi

Starring: Alison Lohman, Justin Long, Ruth Livier

Release Date: May 29, 2009

Christine Brown has it all…the perfect boyfriend, the perfect job, and the perfect life. And she’s going to hell in three days. Now you may be wondering why that would be a laughing matter. The manners she goes through to try and stop herself from going to hell…going to a medium, trapping the demon in a goat…all bizarre, all laughable, and all makes for an enjoyable watch.

Director: Eli Craig

Starring: Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk, Katrina Bowden

Release Date: January 22, 2010

We all know the trope of the murderous hillbillies. But what if it was turned on its head? Tucker and Dale are headed to their vacation home up by Morris Lake. Some college kids are also headed up to Morris Lake. And one of the college kids, Chad, tells the story of the Memorial Day Massacre before they all go skinny dipping. One of the college kids, Allison, falls into the lake, bumps her head, and is rescued by Tucker and Dale. The college kids think she’s been kidnapped and try to rescue her. The misunderstanding makes for the movie’s big laughs.

Director: Drew Goddard

Starring: Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison

Release Date: April 13, 2012

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: five teens go on vacation to a cabin in the woods. They are also five horror movie archetypes: The Whore, The Athlete, The Scholar, The Fool, and The Virgin. Little do they all know they’re part of a worldwide ritual race and sacrifice to appease Those Who Live Below. The Fool brings the much needed comic relief, and he’s the one who actually is able to see what’s really going on before a lot of the other characters too. Funny, considering he’s the pot smoker, and they’re painted as the oblivious ones in horror movies.

Director: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi

Starring: Jermaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalazez-Macuer

Release Date: February 13, 2015

A mockumentary about vampires trying to make it in the “boring” modern times. Seeing vampires pay bills, do chores, and try to get lucky had me tittering the entire time. Add to the fact one of the vampires was pretty much an emo Nosferatu who sulked in his coffin in the basement, and I was sold.

Director: Lowell Dean

Starring: Leo Fafard, Amy Matysio, Sarah Lind

Release date: February 17, 2015

WolfCop is a movie that’s unintentionally funny. I mean, come on, a cop named Lou Garou (loup-garou is French for werewolf)? A curse that makes him into a werewolf with human intelligence? And he does cop work while he’s a werewolf? Yeah, it’s unintentionally funny. I call it a comedy because it gave me a good laugh and I enjoyed myself. In the end, that’s what a good comedy is supposed to do…even if it’s unintentional.

Director: Vincent Masciale

Starring: Lucas Neff, Caitlin Stasey, Chris Marquette

Release Date: October 21, 2016

Your worst fears come to life. For a price, of course.

Joe loves horror movies, but can’t be scared, as proven by a haunted house he visited with his girlfriend. Enter Mr. Random Creepy Guy who hands him a card for the company Fear, Inc., where people’s worst fears can be brought to life for a price. Joe gets as giddy as a schoolboy when scenes from his favorite movies are played out and he knows exactly what movie they’re from. The self-aware factor and the fact that lines get blurred adds to the chuckles.

Director: Don Mancini

Starring: Allison Dawn Doiron, Alex Vincent, Brad Dourif

Release Date: October 3, 2017

If you think one Chucky is funny, try two. Or three. Cult of Chucky brings back everyone’s favorite evil doll, and he has a score to settle. Which he does, by doing what he does best: killing. With a knife. And a drill. Oh, and by possessing Nica and stomping a sicko doctor to death with high heeled shoes, saying quips along the way. Welcome to the cult, pals.

Director: Shin’ichiro Ueda

Starring: Takayuki Hamatsu, Yuzuki Akiyama, Harumi Shuhama

Release Date: September 24, 2019

The movie starts off like a documentary of sorts being filmed before it switches to us knowing it’s a movie. A director is making a low-budget zombie film and is told he has to do it in one take. Then…a real zombie apocalypse starts. And then have to keep filming. Mockumentaries and mockumentary style movies always draw me in because it adds something new and unique to the genre. The people have to stay as happy and peppy as they can in the middle of the apocalypse while still giving a good show, and that is what has me laughing the most.

Director: Christopher Landon

Starring: Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine

Release Date: October 13, 2017

If you’ve seen the movie Groundhog Day, Happy Death Day is like that, except you’re stuck in a time loop of death until you can figure out who killed you. Get up. Get killed. Get up. Get killed. The frustrations of the main character, Tree, dying over and over again and living in a sick and twisted loop gives the movie its main dose of humor.

Director: Dan Gilroy

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Zawe Ashton

Release Date: February 1, 2019

The art world gets its turn in the horror world with Velvet Buzzsaw. Jake Gyllenhaal plays an art critic named Morf Vandewalt, whose art dealer girlfriend brought him some paintings. But not just any paintings…lovely, wonderful paintings that inspire Morf to write a book. And that’s where it all goes haywire, because the paintings cause their owners to die in weird and ghoulish ways. Having art literally kill you (as in, a sculpture eats a woman) is an interesting and unique take on art finally getting its revenge, which makes this movie hilarious. So the moral of the movie? Don’t be mean to art or it’ll eat you.