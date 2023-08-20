Shitter’s Full Christmas Sweater: A Holiday Must-Have

Price: $47.95

Of course, the 2023 holiday season is just around the corner, and in the traditional ways of us here at Nerd Much?, we’re kicking things off with a brand new nerdy Christmas sweater. Gather ’round, fans of the Griswold family, and prepare to embark on a nostalgic holiday journey! Introducing the Shitter’s Full Christmas Sweater, a holiday jumper that captures the essence of the iconic Cousin Eddie from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. This sweater is not just a piece of holiday clothing; it’s a tribute to one of the most unforgettable lines in comedy history.

Crafted with 60% Cotton and 40% Acrylic, this unisex sweater is a cozy and comfortable homage to the classic 8-bit era. The red and tan color scheme is adorned with a hilarious 8-bit camper on the front, a nod to Cousin Eddie’s infamous RV. Officially licensed and knit to perfection, this sweater is a must-have for fans of National Lampoon’s Vacation series.

Cousin Eddie, portrayed by Randy Quaid, has become a symbol of quirky holiday cheer. His offbeat humor and unforgettable lines have made him a beloved character in the National Lampoon universe. This sweater encapsulates his charm and humor, allowing you to channel your inner Eddie at every holiday gathering.

The Shitter’s Full Christmas sweater is available in sizes Small to 4XL (shoutout for being a bit more size-inclusive than many other outlets).

A Definite Conversation Starter

Wearing this sweater is like donning a piece of cinematic history. It’s guaranteed to spark conversations, laughter, and maybe even a few raised eyebrows. Whether you’re attending a Christmas party or simply enjoying a night by the fireplace, this sweater will make you the center of attention.

If you’re a fan of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation or a collector of movie memorabilia, this sweater is a must-have addition to your wardrobe. It’s not just a piece of clothing; it’s a celebration of a film that has brought joy and laughter to millions.

The National Lampoon Vacation Shitter’s Full Ugly Christmas Sweater is more than a festive garment; it’s a tribute to a film that has become a holiday classic. With its high-quality materials, unique design, and unmistakable references to Cousin Eddie, this sweater is a perfect gift for fans of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation or anyone looking to add a touch of humor to their holiday wardrobe.

So why not make your friends laugh and reminisce about the good old days of the Griswold family? Embrace the spirit of Christmas Vacation and order your Shitter’s Full ugly Christmas sweater today. After all, as Cousin Eddie would say, “It’s the gift that keeps on giving the whole year.”

