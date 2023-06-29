Can You Play Wii Games on PS2?

If you’re reading this, chances are that you’ve already seen that viral TikTok video going around in which a man (user SicCooper) claims that Wii games will play on a PS2. Of course, everyone is wondering if it’s really true or if the user is trying to pull a fast one on all of us gamers.

So if you’re wondering if that old copy of Barbie: Set, Jet, And Style will run on your PlayStation 2, I regret to inform you that, no, your Wii games will not boot up on the PlayStation 2.

What Happens When You Put a Wii Disc Into Your PS2 Drive?

If you’re still curious about what exactly happens when you try to play any of your Wii games on your PS2, we’re here to inform you. When you put your disc into the drive and try to boot it up, you’ll be met with a Disc Read Error. Bummer.

So, while it would have been kind of cool if Wii games worked on the PS2, it’s, unfortunately, a hoax. Wii games will not work on your PlayStation.

Can You Play Wii Games on Your PC?

Yes, you can play Wii Games on your PC with an emulator like Dolphin. So while you can’t play Wii games on your PS2, you can play Wii games on your PC.