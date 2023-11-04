50 Cool Pokémon Gifts & Toys: The Ultimate List

Nerd Much? might get a small share of the sale if you click links on this page, as we are a part of various other affiliate programs. For more, read our Editorial Standards.

Gotta catch them all! Pokémon has been one of the most influential series of all time. From the first playthroughs of Pokémon Red and Blue from our childhoods to the recent releases on the Nintendo Switch, there is no doubt that this series is still one of the most beloved JRPGs in the world, and will continue to live on a legacy for years to come.

That being said, although the late 1990’s Pokémon era has passed, there are still unique Pokémon gifts and toys that can be gifted to others (or yourself!).

Below, find our picks for the top 50 coolest Pokemon gifts:

Pokemon Vivid Voltage Trainer Box

The Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield 4 Vivid Voltage Elite Pikachu – Trainer Box is an ideal gift for fans of the Pokémon series. This set, part of the Sword & Shield—Vivid Voltage expansion, features the newly discovered Mythical Pokémon Zarude and introduces Amazing Pokémon with eye-catching rainbow designs. It also includes the fan-favorite Gigantamax Pikachu.

With eight booster packs, the box promises a thrilling unboxing experience, offering the chance to find rare and powerful cards. It’s not just a boon for collectors due to its aesthetic appeal, but also for Pokémon TCG players looking to enhance their gameplay with new additions.

Pikachu Lightning Mug

The Silver Buffalo Pokémon Pikachu with Lightening Bolt Sculpted Handle Ceramic Mug is an officially licensed Pokémon collectible that any fan of the series would cherish. This 20-ounce ceramic mug features a 3D sculpted Pikachu, complete with a lightning bolt handle, combining functionality with the playful spirit of the beloved character. You can’t go wrong with mugs, which is why we have mugs on just about all of our gift lists (like our list of the coolest Christmas gifts for gamers).

While it’s perfect for sipping your favorite beverage, its versatility extends to being a desk organizer or a decorative paperweight, adding a touch of Pokémon flair to various settings. It’s a thoughtful gift for Pokémon enthusiasts, ensuring a smile with its authentic design and multipurpose use.

This Pikachu mug is more than just a drinking vessel; it’s a small token of nostalgia and joy that brings the Pokémon universe into the everyday life of its recipient.

Electronic Die-Cast Ultra Ball Replica

Buy it at Merchoid | $157

The Pokémon: Electronic Die-Cast Ultra Ball Replica is not just a gift, but an immersive experience that captures the essence of the Pokémon universe. This first-of-its-kind officially licensed premium collectible is an authentic treasure, perfect for any Pokémon fan’s collection. With a design that mirrors the iconic Ultra Ball, complete with a black, yellow, and white shell, it also boasts a 2x catch rate modifier for an added touch of in-game realism.

What makes this Ultra Ball Replica a particularly cool Pokémon gift is its interactive features. It comes to life with touch and proximity-sensing technology; the button glows upon detection of motion and brightens at the touch. The display quality is unmatched, as each Ultra Ball includes a lift-to-display illuminated case, a uniquely-numbered hologram for authenticity, and a polished stainless steel ring that allows for a customizable display setup. The case itself enhances the magic, lighting up automatically upon opening and offering a choice of seven different hues for the illumination effect.

Adding to its desirability, each Ultra Ball is uniquely numbered, heightening its collectability and making it a sought-after item for enthusiasts. The combination of high-quality materials, interactive lighting, and a display-grade presentation case makes this Ultra Ball Replica a cherished piece of memorabilia that brings the thrill of the catch and the pride of display into the real world.

Irregular Choice Flames and Bolts Pokémon Sneaker

Buy it from Fun.com | $170

Step into the world of Pokémon in style with the Irregular Choice Pokémon Flames and Bolts Sneakers. These sneakers are not just footwear; they’re a vibrant tribute to the beloved Pokémon universe, perfect for fans looking to express their passion with every step. With a bold design that captures the electric essence of Pokémon, these sneakers are a standout piece, featuring dynamic graphics and a playful aesthetic that resonates with the energy of the series. Currently on sale, they offer both a fashionable statement and a nod to nostalgia. Whether you’re out to beat a grass type or just want to add a spark to your outfit, these sneakers are sure to turn heads and start conversations among fellow fans, making them a cool gift for any Pokémon enthusiast looking to showcase their love for the franchise in an unconventional and eye-catching way.

Champion’s Path Elite Trainer Box

The Pokémon TCG: Champion’s Path Elite Trainer Box is a treasure trove for Pokémon enthusiasts, offering not just a robust collection of trading cards but an immersive experience into the world of Pokémon battles. This meticulously crafted set is a standout gift, especially for those who cherish the thrill of collecting and battling with their favorite Pokémon.

The box includes 10 Champion’s Path booster packs, each brimming with potential for rare finds that could elevate any collection. A full-art promo card featuring Charizard V adds a touch of exclusivity and prestige, making it a centerpiece for collectors. The included accessories, such as 65 card sleeves adorned with the majestic Gigantamax Charizard, not only protect valuable cards but also add a flair of style to the gameplay.

The set is rounded out with 45 Energy cards, a player’s guide to the Champion’s Path expansion, and a TCG rulebook, making it an excellent starting point for newcomers or a way to deepen the engagement for seasoned players. Dice and condition markers ensure that trainers are battle-ready, while the collector’s box provides a secure and stylish way to store cards. This Elite Trainer Box is a gateway to the Champion’s Path, where every trainer can forge their journey to become a Pokémon Champion, making it a cool gift that embodies the spirit of adventure and competition inherent in the Pokémon universe.

Pikachu Coin Bank

If you’re looking for an adorable way to save your loose change, then look no further than this limited edition “pika-bank” from Itazura. Previously featured back in October, this coin bank is sure to make any Pokèfan’s heart melt. This Pika-perfect coin box measures 4¾” x 4″ x 3½” and takes two AA batteries (not included).

Just place your coins on the yellow Pokèball on top, and Pikachu will pop out to take it and keep it safe. This bank fits approximately $5 worth of coins comfortably and has a number of sound bytes and calls from Pikachu, so you’ll know that he’s coming to collect your coins!

Pokemon Christmas Sweater

Buy it at Merchoid | $60

Immerse yourself in the festive spirit of the Kanto region with the Pokemon: Christmas… I Choose You! Ugly Christmas Sweater. This officially licensed product is a delightful blend of holiday cheer and the beloved Pokemon franchise, making it an ideal gift for fans of all ages. The sweater features iconic Pokemon characters adorned in cozy seasonal outfits, bringing a touch of magic to your wardrobe. Made from 100% acrylic, it promises both comfort and durability, ensuring you can enjoy this festive attire for many Christmases to come.

The design cleverly incorporates elements from the Pokemon universe, such as Eevee evolutions and Alolan Vulpix, adding a unique twist to the traditional Christmas sweater. It’s a fun way to stand out at holiday gatherings and show off your trainer spirit. Whether you’re attending an office party or just cozying up at home, this sweater is sure to spark conversations and battles for the gym badge of the office Christmas party. Available for a limited time, this Pokemon Christmas Sweater is not just a garment; it’s a collector’s item that captures the joy of the season and the excitement of Pokemon. It’s a cool gift because it offers fans a wearable piece of their favorite universe, combining nostalgia with festive fun.

Pokemon Trainer Hoodie

Buy it at Merchoid | $62

The Pokemon: Since ’96 Hoodie from Merchoid is a nostalgic and stylish piece of apparel that celebrates the enduring legacy of the Pokemon franchise. As officially licensed Pokemon merchandise, this hoodie not only offers the assurance of quality but also the satisfaction of supporting the original creators. It’s a perfect blend of comfort and fandom, featuring a design that commemorates the year when the world first met these iconic creatures.

This hoodie is a fantastic gift for Pokemon enthusiasts, especially as a Pokemon Christmas Sweater. It’s a unique way to show one’s love for the franchise during the festive season. The hoodie’s design is subtle enough to be fashionable for everyday wear while still being recognizably Pokemon, making it a versatile addition to any fan’s wardrobe. With free shipping and a 100-day return policy, it’s a hassle-free gift that’s sure to warm the heart (and body) of any recipient. Whether they’re a fan from the start or a newcomer to the world of Pokemon, the Pokemon: Since ’96 Hoodie is a cool way to celebrate the joy and community that Pokemon has brought to fans since 1996.

Pokemon Kids Pajama Pants

Power Action Pikachu

There’s a lot to love about the new Power Action Pikachu plush by Wicked Cool Toys, but let me get this out of the way, first: it’s THE best Pikachu plush toy you can buy right now. Seriously – this thing is incredibly cool. When you shake him up, he illuminates and makes sounds, his cheeks light up, and he vibrates. He also uses action sensor technology to interact with those around him. He stands at 8-inches, so he’s pretty sizeable, too.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond (Switch)

Pokemon Shining Pearl (Switch)

Pokemon Electronic Die Cast Pokeball Replica

Pikachu Premium Gold Protector for Nintendo 3DS XL

This item is only for the Nintendo 3DS XL that was released in 2015; unfortunately, it won’t fit the 2011 models.

Now you can have your console and protect it too! This hard plastic cover by HORI for the Nintendo 3DS XL. This metallic gold case fits snugly around your 3DS XL, and turns any plain console into a shiny Pokèmon inspiration! Just snap it on, and you’re ready to train up that Dusk Lycanroc in Ultra Sun & Moon in style!

The protector case is made from a clear plastic, with a gold image of Pikachu surrounded by little electricity bolts, sparkles, and bubbles. There is also a solid gold border that frames the image, and outlines all the ports and camera lenses on your 3DS. All of your ports will be accessible with the case on, but please keep in mind that it will not fit in a charging cradle while the protector is attached.

Bulbasaur Succulent Planter Pot

Do you like plants? How about grass-type Pokèmon? If you answered ‘yes’ to either of these questions, really, then you’re going to love this one. You can have your very own tenacious little Bulbasaur right on your windowsill with this adorable planter pot by YOURNELO.

Available in green or white, these little ceramic planters measure 4½” x 3.1” and can hold one small succulent in the space where Bulbasaur’s bulb should be, pot and all. Of course, you’d need to pick your own succulent, it doesn’t come with the planter. But that way, you can have more than one! Buy the set of two to get one of each color.

Pokeball Waffle Maker

Making Pokeball waffles is an entire mood, you guys. This Pokemon waffle maker at ThinkGeek is one of the best-selling Pokemon gifts available right now.

3-Piece Pokèmon Plush Set

No Pokèmon collection is complete without the original starters. You can get the three Kanto starters in plushie form from Wicked Cool Toys.

These plushes are especially great for Pokèfans who’ve had children recently. Continue the tradition of choosing your first starter by getting these plushes and then getting your lads and lasses to choose their own first Pokèmon!

This set of 3 includes Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander. Each of these cuddly plushies is approximately 8” in size, covered with a soft polyester and stuffed with Poly-Fil.

Pokèball Lunch Case

Transporting food has never looked so awesome for Pokemon trainers. This Pokeball lunch bag is a perfect way to represent your affiliation with the Poke League. Lunchboxes are useful for school, work, or taking food/snacks on the go. If nothing else, this lunchbox can be used as a really awesome looking purse/accessory. While you’re at it, check out other cool lunchboxes for nerds.

Pokèmon Sun & Moon Official Strategy Guide

Whether you’re using it for practical purposes or just to collect, you’re not going to want to miss getting your hands on this official strategy guide for the new Sun & Moon Pokèmon games.

Included in the Guide are detailed walkthroughs, a pull-out map of the Alola region. Also included is detailed information of where to catch all your favorite Pokèmon, as well as movesets, items, and more!

Pikachu Hoodie

Loungefly Pokeball Bag

3D Crystal Pokèball Light

Loungefly x Pokemon Eevee Evolutions Crossbody Canteen Purse

Sleepy Pikachu Ceramic Mug

This is for those who get out of bed before they are really awake and don’t quite have the energy to run that 10km they need to hatch their latest egg in Pokemon GO. To recharge fill up this sleepy Pikachu, drink and fill yourself with coffee, repeat as necessary so that you become less of a Snorlax and more like the super fast Ninjask, which move so quickly they can’t even be seen when trying to evade an attack.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Premium Collection Box

Many trading card games based on television shows or franchises seem to be quick cash grabs or are not as fun to play over time. However, the Pokemon TCG proves this wrong, being one of the more addicting games to date. The TCG has been around for awhile, evolving in gameplay throughout the years. Players face Pokemon against each other, using energy to attack their opponents, the goal of knocking out as many of the opponent’s team as possible. This Trading Card Game Premium Collection Box includes booster packs and special EX cards to add to anyone’s deck.

Gengar Evolution Backpack

For those not scared of ghost or the dark, this might be the perfect small backpack. It has one large center pocket, a small front pocket, and a tiny zipper pouch on the back.

Nanoblock Pokemon Figures

Nanoblocks are great gifts for those who enjoy reading directions, building, and don’t mind tiny pieces. This set includes Blastoise, Charizard, Dragonite, Lapras, Snorlax, and Venusaur and they have between 129 to 234 pieces. The blocks are made of non-toxic plastic and each figure comes with detailed, colored instructions. Charizard is the tallest standing around three and a half inches tall.

Christmas Eevee Plush

This Christmas Eevee is just one example of many different variants of plushes available. Many of the styles range from festive designs to Pokemon cosplaying other Pokemon. Luckily, they can still be ordered online for international fans.

Pokemon GoodSmile Nendoroid: Raihan Posable Figure

Nendoroids are a type of figure from Japan with cute, chibi-like features that form their own distinctive style. For collectors of Poke merchandise, this Nendoroid is a great pick to display. Fans of anime or Japanese merchandise in general will appreciate this official release.

See Also: Best Nendoroid Figures

Charizard Hat

It’s starting to get rather cold out, and there really is no better way to warm up with the famous fire type Charizard’s hat. This adorable Pokemon beanie hat features two drawstrings and Charizard’s typical facial expression. The ears on top of the hat make it even more adorable, being one of the best Poke-hats on the market. There are also other options such as Pikachu and Eevee, trainers having the choice to select their favorite creatures.

Pokeball Dress

There needs to be more geeky dresses in this world. Not only is the Pokeball dress undeniably eye-catching, it looks absolutely adorable and is a must-have for any nerdy wardrobe. It can be considered a subtle, yet recognizable dress that is perfect for anywhere. This would look awesome with the matching lunchbox or Pokeball accessories. Perfect for cons, everyday wear, or a Pokemon tournament, this dress is definitely a stylish clothing option that deviates from the standard fandom shirt.

Buy it at Etsy

Johto Edition Monopoly

Looking for something to do with other trainers? Look no further than this Pokemon Johto edition of Monopoly featuring metal tokens Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Pichu, Pikachu, Togepi, and Totodile. The board also features the eight gyms of the region including Falkner’s flying type gym in Violet City, Bugsy’s bug type gym in Azalea Town, Whitney’s normal type gym in Goldenrod City, Morty’s ghost type gym in Ecruteak City, Chuck’s fighting type gym in Cianwood City, Jasmine’s steel type gym in Olivine City, Pryce’s ice type gym in Mahogany Town, and Clair’s dragon type gym in Blackthorn City.

Pokemon Visual Companion

DK books recently published a new Visual Companion the includes information on the characters, Pokemon, and events of the Kalos region and other regions. The author, Tim Bogenn, worked for Sony Computer Entertainment in the early 90’s before he began writing game guides for BradyGames Publishing. Since then he has written well over 100 guides and the amount of detail in this guide is a testament to his hard work. This visual companion is full of fun facts, antecedents, and artwork sorted by region and it’s sure to delight any fan.

Pokemon Adventures: Red and Blue Box Set (Manga)

The original Pokemon television series featured an unforgettable story, following Ash, a young and ambitious trainer who seemingly never ages, despite traveling to so many regions. However, the Pokemon Adventures series showcases the adventures of trainer Red and Blue, two characters who have a different perspective in the world. The manga is exceptional, as well as enjoyable for all ages. Red also has a rivalry with Blue, creating an interesting plot line. This set includes seven volumes, an absolute value for its price. Manga and comics can be very expensive to keep up with, but this set includes a large continuation of the localized stories, making it a worthwhile investment for fans who like to read and enjoy another setting in the Pokemon universe.

Eevee Evolution Wallet

The officially licensed wallet features Espeon, Flareon, Glaceon, Jolteon, Leafeon, Sylveon, Umbreon, and Vaporeon. Each is on a patterned background. These include flames, cubes, lightning bolts, grass, waves, and others. This faux leather wallet is great for that those people who caught eight Eevees so that they could have one of each evolution or the person who only has one and is freighting because they don’t know which stone to use. Their choice of fake leather saved a Milktank from MooMoo farms and it is vegan-friendly.

Clip and Carry Pokeball

Although having a real life Pokemon with a Pokeball is impossible, the next best thing is a Pokemon replica toy. The Clip ‘n’ Carry Pokeball set features two variants of the Pokeballs found in the game, the Great Ball and Ultra Ball. It can clip to your belt for everyday style or your next Pokemon related cosplay. It also has two figures and battle tags included, making it one of the best Pokemon toys for sale.

Pikachu Kigurumi

Kigurumis are more than just adult pajamas, they are some of the most comfortable outfits around. Originating in Japan, these onesies feature extra long torsos and cute hoods that can be worn at conventions, around the house, or costume parties. Being so popular, Pokemon definitely has a place in the Kigurumi world. The prices are a little spiked due to high demand, but it’s always recommended to buy from the official retailer, Sazac. Check out our top 10 best adult oneside kigurumis list, while you’re at it.

Pokemon Drawing Kit

Making fan art of the series is still a common hobby among both kids and adults alike but before you can do that you have to know how to draw Pokemon. While there are loads of internet tutorials, these set is far easier to gift and comes with instructions for Pikachu, Turtwig, Totodial, Tepig, Mudkip, Charmander, Chimcar, Bulbasaur, and more. It also includes a practice pad, color posters, sticker sheets, pencil, a sharpener, twist crayons, two erasers, and a travel pouch.

Pokemon Chopsticks

Pokémon Snorlax Slippers for Adults

Buy it From Fun.com | $35



The Pokémon Snorlax Adult Slippers from FUN.com are a delightful and cozy accessory for any Pokémon enthusiast. Priced at $34.99, these slippers embody the essence of the beloved Snorlax, offering a unique blend of comfort and fandom. The design is exclusive, ensuring that wearers have a distinctive item not found just anywhere. These slippers are not only a snug retreat for your feet after a long day but also a nod to the laid-back spirit of Snorlax itself. They make for a cool Pokémon gift because they combine practicality with the playful charm of one of the most iconic Pokémon. Whether for lounging or just to bring a smile to a friend’s face, these Snorlax slippers are a warm and fuzzy find that any Pokémon fan would be thrilled to receive.