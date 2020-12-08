40 Best Pokemon Gifts & Toys: The Ultimate List (2020)

Gotta catch them all! Pokemon has been one of the most influential series of all time. From the first playthroughs of Pokemon Red and Blue from our childhoods to the recent releases on the Nintendo Switch, there is no doubt that this series is still one of the most beloved JRPGs in the world, and will continue to live on a legacy for years to come.

That being said, although the late 1990’s Pokemon era has passed, there are still unique Pokemon gifts and toys that can be gifted to others (or yourself!).

So without further ado, here are the top 40 best Pokemon gifts and toys for sale:

Pokemon Vivid Voltage Trainer Box

Pikachu Lightning Mug

Champion’s Path Elite Trainer Box

Pikachu Coin Bank

If you’re looking for an adorable way to save your loose change, then look no further than this limited edition “pika-bank” from Itazura. Previously featured back in October, this coin bank is sure to make any Pokèfan’s heart melt. This Pika-perfect coin box measures 4¾” x 4″ x 3½” and takes two AA batteries (not included).

Just place your coins on the yellow Pokèball on top, and Pikachu will pop out to take it and keep it safe. This bank fits approximately $5 worth of coins comfortably and has a number of sound bytes and calls from Pikachu, so you’ll know that he’s coming to collect your coins!

Power Action Pikachu

There’s a lot to love about the new Power Action Pikachu plush by Wicked Cool Toys, but let me get this out of the way, first: it’s THE best Pikachu plush toy you can buy right now. Seriously – this thing is incredibly cool. When you shake him up, he illuminates and makes sounds, his cheeks light up, and he vibrates. He also uses action sensor technology to interact with those around him. He stands at 8-inches, so he’s pretty sizeable, too.

Pokemon Trainer’s Pendant

Buy it at Etsy

Clip n’ Carry Pokè-Belt

Primarily for the younger Pokèmon Trainers out there, this belt will probably wind up in the collections of some steadfast adult Pokèfans too.

This adjustable 100% polyester belt includes a Pokèball design on the buckle and on the band, which you can wear on its own if you so chose. Alternatively, you could rock your cosplay and attach the two included Pokèballs, or go all-out by including up to 6 Pokèballs to the belt (which are sold separately, sorry).

The belt also includes a 2” Pikachu figurine, which helps you realize your dreams of being a Pokèmon Master like Red all the more quickly.

Pokè-Plush Master Ball

Now you can finally have more than one Master Ball (without cheating) with this plush version from TOMY. Master Ball not your thing? No problem! The link features the other Ball types available, including Pokèball, Great Ball, and Ultra Ball. Collect them all and have the very best plush collection!

These 5” balls have weighted beans that make them always land upright when thrown, and are incredibly soft and cuddly with embroidered details. Perfect for a long nap after Pokèmon Training, or to add the finishing touches to any Pokèfan’s bedroom.

Pikachu Winter Cap

Bundle up this winter with one of the world’s favorite Pokèmon! This acrylic laplander beanie is licensed through Bioworld, and features Pikachu’s adorable face and ears. The braided tails come down on either side and end at two knit Pokèballs. Each hat measures an approximate 9″ x 9″ x 13″, while the tails come down about 10”.

Pokèball Quilt and Sham Set (Twin/Full)

This one’s for the young’uns. You’ll think you caught your kids in a Luxury Ball with this microfibre quilt and sham set from L&F Products. Designed for children’s twin or full-sized beds, the quilt measures 86” x 72”, and the sham measures 26” x 20”.

The set features a large Pokèball design on the sham and on the quilt’s topside with a diamond-check pattern. Judging by the picture, the reverse of the quilt bears a motif of Pokèballs on a black background. The lines are clean, and the designs are simple and tasteful, which will help extend the stylistic lifespan of this bed set.

Pokemon Go Pokeball Power Bank

This Pokemon Power Bank Pokeball Charger is perfect for long Pokemon Go sessions. It has a capacity of 12,000mAh, and it supports both Apple and Android devices. It also has LED indicators that display the battery percentage and its charging status.

Pop-Open Pokèballs

Step up your cosplay game with these nifty Pop-Open Pokèballs by Kool KiDz. This package contains 4 Balls (Pokèball, Great Ball, Ultra Ball, and Premier Ball) that pop open when thrown to reveal one of four 2” Pokèmon figurines. Store your Balls on the go with the included carrying pouch for easy on the go Training.

The Pokèmon figurines within these Balls are the three Starters from the X and Y games: Froakie the water-type, Chespin the grass-type, and Fennekin the fire-type. The fourth Pokèmon figurine is the ever-present Pikachu. All four Pokèmon are in a “fight me” stance, making it easy for your cosplay to turn into an imaginative Pokèmon battle.

Pokèmon TCG Sun & Moon-Guardians Rising Elite Trainer Box

Collectors and players of the Pokèmon Trading Card Game will definitely be excited about this one. This Elite Trainer Box contains 8 Sun & Moon Guardians booster packs, 45 TCG energy cards, 65 card sleeves, featuring the Guardian Pokèmon Tapu Koko. It also contains a Player’s Guide to the Sun & Moon expansion guide so you know exactly what you’re getting yourself into.

Finally, the box includes 6 damage-counter dice, 1 competition-legal coin-flip die, 2 acrylic condition markers, and 1 acrylic GX marker. Everything is packaged neatly into a gold-colored collector’s box, with 4 dividers to keep everything properly organized. Don’t miss your chance to include this awesome set to your collection!

Pikachu Premium Gold Protector for Nintendo 3DS XL

This item is only for the Nintendo 3DS XL that was released in 2015; unfortunately, it won’t fit the 2011 models.

Now you can have your console and protect it too! This hard plastic cover by HORI for the Nintendo 3DS XL. This metallic gold case fits snugly around your 3DS XL, and turns any plain console into a shiny Pokèmon inspiration! Just snap it on, and you’re ready to train up that Dusk Lycanroc in Ultra Sun & Moon in style!

The protector case is made from a clear plastic, with a gold image of Pikachu surrounded by little electricity bolts, sparkles, and bubbles. There is also a solid gold border that frames the image, and outlines all the ports and camera lenses on your 3DS. All of your ports will be accessible with the case on, but please keep in mind that it will not fit in a charging cradle while the protector is attached.

Pokèball Bath Bombs

Whether you’re a child or a child at heart, treat yourself with these bath bombs from Kay’s Bath. These fizzy Pokèbombs are made with all-natural, GMO-free ingredients, and is advertised as vegan-friendly. Each bath bomb is approximately 4oz. and will have a random scent of honeysuckle, lavender, sandalwood, or others.

In addition to the soothing essential oils and relaxing Epsom salts in these fizzing marvels, there’s also a Pokèmon figurine set into the center of each! These Pokèmon are applied at random, so you get a bit of a surprise while you’re enjoying your bath! You’ll also get a randomized Pokèmon card when you order these to add to your collection!

Bulbasaur Succulent Planter Pot

Do you like plants? How about grass-type Pokèmon? If you answered ‘yes’ to either of these questions, really, then you’re going to love this one. You can have your very own tenacious little Bulbasaur right on your windowsill with this adorable planter pot by YOURNELO.

Available in green or white, these little ceramic planters measure 4½” x 3.1” and can hold one small succulent in the space where Bulbasaur’s bulb should be, pot and all. Of course, you’d need to pick your own succulent, it doesn’t come with the planter. But that way, you can have more than one! Buy the set of two to get one of each color.

Pokeball Waffle Maker

Making Pokeball waffles is an entire mood, you guys. This Pokemon waffle maker at ThinkGeek is one of the best-selling Pokemon gifts available right now.

3-Piece Pokèmon Plush Set

No Pokèmon collection is complete without the original starters. You can get the three Kanto starters in plushie form from Wicked Cool Toys.

These plushes are especially great for Pokèfans who’ve had children recently. Continue the tradition of choosing your first starter by getting these plushes and then getting your lads and lasses to choose their own first Pokèmon!

This set of 3 includes Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander. Each of these cuddly plushies is approximately 8” in size, covered with a soft polyester and stuffed with Poly-Fil.

Pokèball Lunch Case

Transporting food has never looked so awesome for Pokemon trainers. This Pokeball lunch bag is a perfect way to represent your affiliation with the Poke League. Lunchboxes are useful for school, work, or taking food/snacks on the go. If nothing else, this lunchbox can be used as a really awesome looking purse/accessory. While you’re at it, check out other cool lunchboxes for nerds.

Pokèmon Sun & Moon Official Strategy Guide

Whether you’re using it for practical purposes or just to collect, you’re not going to want to miss getting your hands on this official strategy guide for the new Sun & Moon Pokèmon games.

Included in the Guide are detailed walkthroughs, a pull-out map of the Alola region. Also included is detailed information of where to catch all your favorite Pokèmon, as well as movesets, items, and more!

Pikachu Hoodie

Loungefly Pokeball Heart Shoulder Bag

3D Crystal Pokèball Light

Want to keep it classy, but still show off your Pokè-love? Now you can too with these beautiful 3D Crystal Pokèball Lights. This little light is perfect for a desk or bedside table, and just adds a bit of ambient geekiness to the room.

Get your favorite Pokèmon etched inside K9 Crystal. We’re featuring Umbreon, but you can also get Charmander, Pikachu, Gengar, and several others. This 4” diameter light comes with 7 color options to choose from and runs on 3x AG3/LR41/SR41 cell batteries, which are included in the purchase.

Price: $37.98

Pokèball Bluetooth Speaker

Rock out to your favorite tunes, or listen to the dulcet tones of your preferred podcast with this awesome Pokèball Bluetooth speaker.

Able to hook up to Bluetooth-enabled devices, this speaker is powered by a lithium-ion battery that ensures nearly 9 hours of music (or whatever you want) on a single charge. You can even receive and answer calls by synching it to your phone. With its 20 ft. range, you don’t even need to have it and your Bluetooth-enabled device in the same room! (But no long journeys without the charging cords, okay?)

This handy little speaker is made out of ABS and PVC plastic, with a little PCBA and silicon to round things out. Though it will fit neatly into your hand, as any good Pokèball should, we recommend that you don’t throw it; the manufacturer’s warranty is only valid for 90 days.

Eevee Embossed Crossbody Bag

Sleepy Pikachu Ceramic Mug

This is for those who get out of bed before they are really awake and don’t quite have the energy to run that 10km they need to hatch their latest egg in Pokemon GO. To recharge fill up this sleepy Pikachu, drink and fill yourself with coffee, repeat as necessary so that you become less of a Snorlax and more like the super fast Ninjask, which move so quickly they can’t even be seen when trying to evade an attack.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Premium Collection Box

Many trading card games based on television shows or franchises seem to be quick cash grabs or are not as fun to play over time. However, the Pokemon TCG proves this wrong, being one of the more addicting games to date. The TCG has been around for awhile, evolving in gameplay throughout the years. Players face Pokemon against each other, using energy to attack their opponents, the goal of knocking out as many of the opponent’s team as possible. This Trading Card Game Premium Collection Box includes booster packs and special EX cards to add to anyone’s deck.

Gengar Evolution Backpack

For those not scared of ghost or the dark, this might be the perfect small backpack. It has one large center pocket, a small front pocket, and a tiny zipper pouch on the back.

Nanoblock Pokemon Figures

Nanoblocks are great gifts for those who enjoy reading directions, building, and don’t mind tiny pieces. This set includes Blastoise, Charizard, Dragonite, Lapras, Snorlax, and Venusaur and they have between 129 to 234 pieces. The blocks are made of non-toxic plastic and each figure comes with detailed, colored instructions. Charizard is the tallest standing around three and a half inches tall.

Christmas Eevee Plush

This Christmas Eevee is just one example of many different variants of plushes available. Many of the styles range from festive designs to Pokemon cosplaying other Pokemon. Luckily, they can still be ordered online for international fans.

Nendoroid Pokemon Center Cynthia with Garchomp

Nendoroids are a type of figure from Japan with cute, chibi-like features that form their own distinctive style. Despite Pokemon being so popular, there are not too many official figures like this, especially of trainer Cynthia. Cynthia has her famous Garchomp with her in this well-made figure set by Goodsmile. For collectors of merchandise, this Nendoroid is a great pick to display. What is awesome about these types of figures is that they have interchangeable facial expressions, hands, etc to change the look of it anytime. Fans of anime or Japanese merchandise in general will appreciate this official release.

Price: $33.63

Charizard Hat

It’s starting to get rather cold out, and there really is no better way to warm up with the famous fire type Charizard’s hat. This adorable Pokemon beanie hat features two drawstrings and Charizard’s typical facial expression. The ears on top of the hat make it even more adorable, being one of the best Poke-hats on the market. There are also other options such as Pikachu and Eevee, trainers having the choice to select their favorite creatures.

Pokeball Dress

There needs to be more geeky dresses in this world. Not only is the Pokeball dress undeniably eye-catching, it looks absolutely adorable and is a must-have for any nerdy wardrobe. It can be considered a subtle, yet recognizable dress that is perfect for anywhere. This would look awesome with the matching lunchbox or Pokeball accessories. Perfect for cons, everyday wear, or a Pokemon tournament, this dress is definitely a stylish clothing option that deviates from the standard fandom shirt.

Buy it at Etsy

Johto Edition Monopoly

Looking for something to do with other trainers? Look no further than this Pokemon Johto edition of Monopoly featuring metal tokens Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Pichu, Pikachu, Togepi, and Totodile. The board also features the eight gyms of the region including Falkner’s flying type gym in Violet City, Bugsy’s bug type gym in Azalea Town, Whitney’s normal type gym in Goldenrod City, Morty’s ghost type gym in Ecruteak City, Chuck’s fighting type gym in Cianwood City, Jasmine’s steel type gym in Olivine City, Pryce’s ice type gym in Mahogany Town, and Clair’s dragon type gym in Blackthorn City.

Pokemon Visual Companion

DK books recently published a new Visual Companion the includes information on the characters, Pokemon, and events of the Kalos region and other regions. The author, Tim Bogenn, worked for Sony Computer Entertainment in the early 90’s before he began writing game guides for BradyGames Publishing. Since then he has written well over 100 guides and the amount of detail in this guide is a testament to his hard work. This visual companion is full of fun facts, antecedents, and artwork sorted by region and it’s sure to delight any fan.

Pokemon Adventures: Red and Blue Box Set (Manga)

The original Pokemon television series featured an unforgettable story, following Ash, a young and ambitious trainer who seemingly never ages, despite traveling to so many regions. However, the Pokemon Adventures series showcases the adventures of trainer Red and Blue, two characters who have a different perspective in the world. The manga is exceptional, as well as enjoyable for all ages. Red also has a rivalry with Blue, creating an interesting plot line. This set includes seven volumes, an absolute value for its price. Manga and comics can be very expensive to keep up with, but this set includes a large continuation of the localized stories, making it a worthwhile investment for fans who like to read and enjoy another setting in the Pokemon universe.

Eevee Evolution Wallet

The officially licensed wallet features Espeon, Flareon, Glaceon, Jolteon, Leafeon, Sylveon, Umbreon, and Vaporeon. Each is on a patterned background. These include flames, cubes, lightning bolts, grass, waves, and others. This faux leather wallet is great for that those people who caught eight Eevees so that they could have one of each evolution or the person who only has one and is freighting because they don’t know which stone to use. Their choice of fake leather saved a Milktank from MooMoo farms and it is vegan-friendly.

Clip and Carry Pokeball

Although having a real life Pokemon with a Pokeball is impossible, the next best thing is a Pokemon replica toy. The Clip ‘n’ Carry Pokeball set features two variants of the Pokeballs found in the game, the Great Ball and Ultra Ball. It can clip to your belt for everyday style or your next Pokemon related cosplay. It also has two figures and battle tags included, making it one of the best Pokemon toys for sale.

Pikachu Kigurumi

Kigurumis are more than just adult pajamas, they are some of the most comfortable outfits around. Originating in Japan, these onesies feature extra long torsos and cute hoods that can be worn at conventions, around the house, or costume parties. Being so popular, Pokemon definitely has a place in the Kigurumi world. The prices are a little spiked due to high demand, but it’s always recommended to buy from the official retailer, Sazac. Check out our top 10 best adult oneside kigurumis list, while you’re at it.

Pokemon Drawing Kit

Making fan art of the series is still a common hobby among both kids and adults alike but before you can do that you have to know how to draw Pokemon. While there are loads of internet tutorials, these set is far easier to gift and comes with instructions for Pikachu, Turtwig, Totodial, Tepig, Mudkip, Charmander, Chimcar, Bulbasaur, and more. It also includes a practice pad, color posters, sticker sheets, pencil, a sharpener, twist crayons, two erasers, and a travel pouch.

Pokemon Chopsticks

If you ever watched the cartoon growing up, you probably caught Pokemon trainers on more than one occasion eating noodles with a pair of chopsticks. Chopsticks have existed for over 3,000 years and they are believed to have played some role in the nonviolent teachings of Confucious. This set features the much-loved Pokemon from Pokemon X and Pokemon Y including the starters, Fennekin, Froakie, and Chespin, as well as Venusuar, Blastoise, and the legendaries Xerneas, Yveltal.