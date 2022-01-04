19 Coolest Star Wars Watches in the Galaxy (2022)

Time may be relative when you’re cruising across the galaxy in the Millennium Falcon, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a little bit of style. Fortunately for fans of the Star Wars saga, there is no shortage of fashionable, stylish Star Wars watches dedicated to the greatest space opera in the entire universe.

Available in a wide range of designs and price points, fans of every stripe will be able to find something for them on this list. From sleek, Swiss-made luxury Star Wars watches to robust, accident-proof options for kids, nowhere else will you be able to find a better choice of the best Star Wars watches available.

Whether you are looking to make the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs or are simply watching the clock in anticipation of the next chapter in the Star Wars story, these striking timepieces are a great way to show off your Star Wars love. Here are the best Star Wars watches for sale right now:

Invicta Limited Edition Darth Vader Watch

Unlike the Darth Vader watch available from Nixon, this limited edition offering from Invicta is far less on the classic side, featuring a purple-and-black color scheme and a very notable illustration of Darth Vader himself on the watch face. While some may not like this rather garish design, others may find its somewhat retro feel to be an appealing alternative to the more subtle, nuanced look of other watches on this list.

As with most mid-range luxury watches on this list, the Invicta Limited Edition Darth Vader comes with a Japanese quartz movement system and a stainless steel body with an ashy iridescent black-colored wrist band. At a price point of only $122.21, this is one of the most affordable watches on the list, especially for the quality range. If you can handle the purple-and-black color scheme, this watch is a great, high-quality option at an affordable price. Because of its affordability and high-quality design, it’s one of the best Darth Vader watches for sale right now.

Invicta Limited Edition C-3PO Watch

Price: $479.00 Sale Price: $79.90

Buy it at Invicta

Everyone’s favorite protocol droid is fluent in over 6 million forms of communication, and as this beautiful golden watch shows, time is certainly one of those. Featuring an intricate watch face and a brilliant golden-colored body, this luxury Star Wars watch is an affordable, yet extremely high-quality option for anyone looking for a striking Star Wars collectible. Don’t get lost in the deserts of Tatooine without having this watch on your wrist.

This watch is a far more affordable option than most of the watches on this list, at a discounted price of only $99.99, yet it is currently out of stock on Invicta’s website, meaning fans who are interested in this piece will have to look to the secondhand market to find it. With a Japanese quartz movement system and a stainless steel, gold-colored body, this watch is an attractive and durable option for fans with a mid-range budget.

Invicta Limited Edition R2-D2 Watch

Price: $399.00

Buy it at Invicta

Featuring one of the most striking and character-specific designs on this list, the Invicta Limited Edition R2-D2 watch may be a bit garish for some, but for fans of the spunkiest, bravest little robot in the galaxy, this watch is an excellent choice. Like its twin brother, the C-3PO design, this watch features a design heavily inspired by the character in question. However, while the C-3PO option is a little more classic and subtle, this R2 unit is a bold and brash statement with an attractive, futuristic blue-and-silver color scheme.

As with most watches in this range, whether they be Nixon or Invicta, this watch is made with a Japanese quartz movement system and a stainless steel body. For fans looking for something a little less subtle, this watch is a solid choice that clearly fits the Star Wars milieu. Holographic rescue messages from intergalactic cinnamon-bun haired princesses not included.

Nixon 51-30 SW Watch

That’s no moon. It is, in fact, a luxury Nixon watch with a Death Star-inspired design, perfect for anyone looking to terrorize the galaxy with a moon-sized, planet-destroying monstrosity or simply keep their appointment with Grand Moff Tarkin. Like most Nixon luxury watches, this timepiece has a classic, sleek design with subtle but distinct nods to the Star Wars franchise, making it an appropriate fashion choice for any situation, whether you’re in the boardroom or at Comic Con.

The back of the watch features a beautiful illustration of the fully-operational Death Star from the first Star Wars film, and the watch face itself is made to look like a minimalist Death Star. Like all Nixon luxury watches, this watch comes equipped with a high-quality Miyota Japanese quartz movement system, along with a collectible case. This watch is a great option for anyone looking for a high-quality, yet relatively affordable luxury watch. Thermal exhaust port not included.

Nixon Star Wars Darth Vader 3820 Black Watch

From noted accessory brand Nixon comes this beautiful tribute to the most notorious Sith Lord of all. Featuring a sleek, matte-black color scheme and a body design reminiscent of the Galactic Empire, this mid-range luxury watch is a subtle, yet striking timepiece for anyone looking to come on over to the dark side. As one of the subtler designs available on this list, this watch is a great option for anyone who wants to flaunt their passion for Star Wars without the risk of looking childish, or making a fashion faux pas.

Featuring a Miyota Japanese quartz 3-hand movement with a 9-o’clock crown placement, this luxury accessory is a perfect choice for someone looking for something a little special that won’t completely break the bank. This watch comes in a 200 meter/20ATM custom stainless steel case with hardened mineral crystal, as well as a 19mm custom solid stainless steel 5-link bracelet and double locking clasp with micro-adjust.

Nixon Ranger Chrono SW Millenium Falcon Watch

For fans of Han Solo, the galaxy’s greatest outlaw, this stylish luxury watch by Nixon is a great choice at a mid-range price point. Featuring a gunmetal color scheme and body design reminiscent of Han Solo’s infamous spaceship, the Millennium Falcon, this watch is a stylish yet casual option for those who want something that both celebrates their passion for Star Wars while also retaining a strong sense of classic style.

As with all of Nixon’s luxury watches, the Ranger Chrono SW comes with a Miyota Japanese quartz 3-hand movement system, and is water-resistant up to 330ft. The sleek design and high-quality of its interior pieces make the Nixon Ranger Chrono SW a great option for anyone looking to spend a little something extra on a stylish, durable watch that won’t drain their funds entirely. Each watch comes in a collectible 44mm case and a 5-lock stainless steel bracelet and double-locking clasp with a micro-adjust feature.

Flex Star Wars Collection Watches

While luxury watches are certainly a nice option to entertain, their cost makes them a prohibitive expense for most fans and collectors. While you may not have thousands of disposable dollars to spend on accessories, there are, fortunately, dozens of excellent, affordable options available. For fans looking to spread the Star Wars love on a budget, look no further than the Flex Star Wars Collection.

Featuring seven distinct Star Wars designs, the Flex Star Wars Collection is a great option for anyone who doesn’t mind trading a little bit of quality for a massive drop in price. The designs are a little less subtle than their luxury counterparts, with brighter colors and more obvious references to the franchise, and the watch itself is made of a durable silicone rather than the delicate metals of more expensive options. With a 5 ATM water resistance level and interchangeable faces and bands, these watches are an excellent option for kids and fans looking for a sturdy, budget alternative to big-name, custom-designed luxury choices. Best cheap Star Wars watch.

Price: $40.00

Buy it at Flexwatches.com

Invicta Limited Edition BB-8 Watch

Much like Invicta’s similar R2-D2 themed watch, this luxury Star Wars watch features a design inspired by R2-D2’s spiritual (and spherical) sequel trilogy successor, BB-8. Displaying a similarly bold orange-and-white design, this watch is a bold and colorful expression of Star Wars fandom that’s a perfect gift for any fan of everyone’s favorite rolling droid. While lacking the subtlety of much of Invicta’s other watches, this limited edition BB-8 design is a playful and fun way to demonstrate your affinity for the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

At only $88.00, this watch is a steal in terms of value, coming in at far less than most comparable watches. The futuristic, sleek stainless steel watch body makes for a durable, visually striking accessory, and as with most luxury watches for sale by manufacturers such as Nixon and Invicta, this watch comes with a Japanese quartz movement system, making it an affordable, yet sophisticated collectible for any Star Wars geek.

Invicta Limited Edition Boba Fett Watch

Paying tribute to the true favorite of the Star Wars saga, this limited edition Boba Fett watch from Invicta is a must-have for anyone looking to represent the galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter. Although certainly not as sleek or sophisticated as Nixon’s ultra-deluxe, Swiss-made collectible Boba Fett watch, this offering by Invicta is a solid alternative for Fett fans that won’t break the bank.

Featuring a stainless steel body with a solid camo-green color scheme reminiscent of Boba Fett’s body armor, this watch is a bold, attention-grabbing statement for fans of one of the Star Wars sagas most notorious anti-heroes. In all fairness, the harsh color scheme is a little childish, and certainly not as attractive as Nixon’s Boba Fett design, but for the price, it is an unbeatable deal that maintains enough luxury quality to justify its purchase. The watch features an automatic movement system, as opposed to the more sought after Japanese quartz movement system, and while this means the watch is a little bit sturdier, this lack of mechanical sophistication may be a dealbreaker for the more discerning collectors out there. For others, though, this watch is a great way to keep time anywhere in the galaxy… even in the dark belly of the Sarlacc pit.

Citizen Black Death Star Watch

Contrasted with Citizen’s other Death Star-inspired watch, this is a far more striking and menacing alternative that brings to mind the darker aspects of the Star Wars saga. This stainless steel watch features a dark gray/almost black color scheme that creates a powerful monotone effect, a nice contrast from the bolder and more garish offerings in Invicta’s limited edition Star Wars collection. For fans looking for something a little more subdued, yet no less striking, this watch is a powerful option that’s appropriate for any situation.

Nixon Unisex C-3PO Watch

Displaying one of the subtlest designs on this list, this watch is an affordable and stylish option for buyers looking for something that is both cheap and not too forward with its display. In fact, its design is so subtle that most fans would be hard-pressed to recognize it as a Star Wars watch at all. This design is perfect for someone who wants to express their love for Star Wars but might not be able to appropriately use some of the more obvious designs featured here.

This watch is made of gold-plated stainless steel and comes with a Japanese quartz movement system. Rather than a clasp, it comes with a cheaper hook system to secure it around the wrist, and is water resistant up to 330 feet. For users emphasizing subtle design over everything else, this is a great option; it’s a subtle Star Wars watch that doesn’t shove Star Wars down your throat but is still Star Warsy-enough to be nerdy.

Best Star Wars Watch for Kids: VTech Star Wars First Order Stormtrooper Smartwatch with Camera

Finally, for those buyers looking for something more appropriate to the careless wiles of childhood comes the VTech Star Wars Smartwatch, a cheap and durable option appropriate for kids. Unlike the luxury options featured on this list, the VTech Smartwatch is made of a durable plastic that can withstand even the rowdiest of play. As a smartwatch, it also comes with a touch screen that includes an alarm, a calculator, and 30 preset background designs. The plastic wristband is Stormtrooper-themed, but the flexibility of the digital background design, along with the super cheap cost, make this one of the best values on the entire list. There are no fancy, Swiss-made collectible features here, just a sturdy, durable watch that makes a great gift for the Star Wars-loving kids in your life. Best Star Wars watch for kids.

Invicta Limited Edition Jango Fett Watch

Although less popular than his similarly-styled son, Jango Fett, one of the better characters to come out of the prequel trilogy, is given tribute here on this limited edition stainless steel Star Wars watch by Invicta. Featuring a beautiful blue-and-silver color scheme and a minimalistic watch face design in the style of Jango Fett’s helmet, this watch creates a visually striking, futuristic appearance that is sure to please Star Wars fans.

As with most Invicta limited edition watches, this mid-range luxury offering features a sophisticated Japanese quartz movement system, and is water-resistant up to 100 meters. For the price and design, this is certainly one of Invicta’s better Star Wars offerings, despite Jango Fett’s relatively lesser status among fans and the fairly high price of the watch. For anyone looking for a cool, classic, and yet futuristic Star Wars-inspired timepiece, there are far worse options available than this Jango Fett offering.

**SOLD OUT**

Invicta Limited Edition Darth Maul Watch

As one of the most popular villains in the franchise, this limited edition offering by Invicta is sure to be a hit amongst Star Wars fans. Featuring the silent, terrifying antagonist of The Phantom Menace, this watch is a visually striking accessory appropriate for any aspiring Sith apprentice. This stainless steel watch features a red-and-black color scheme with a portrait of Darth Maul in the center of the watch face, making it a bold and loud choice for any fan. Although some may prefer the more classic look of some of the other watches, this undeniably badass design is sure to please those who tend a little more towards the dark side.

Featuring Swiss internal components and a quartz movement system, this watch is made of slightly higher quality materials than similar watches by Invicta, something which justifies its somewhat higher price point. While the design might not be the most subtle, this watch is certain to be a fan-pleaser that is both well-made and durable, capable of resisting water damage for up to 500 meters. For fans looking for something a little different, this watch is a great option that makes a big statement.

**SOLD OUT**

Invicta Limited Edition Galactic Empire Watch

Featuring a dark, sinister design that echoes the mood and tone of the Galactic Empire, this luxury watch by Invicta is a sleek and sexy timepiece that strikes a good balance between Star Wars flair and stylish, classic design. With a steel grey and black color scheme, this watch is a perfect accessory for anyone feeling like channeling the dark side of the force, and for fans of the classic Star Wars trilogy, it is a nostalgic collectible that brings to mind that powerful sense of foreboding that comes when the dirge-like notes of the Empire’s Theme begin to play.

Featuring a black stainless steel body and a Japanese quartz movement system, this luxury watch is an excellent collectible for anyone looking for a mid-range timepiece. It is, however, one of the most expensive items on this list, with a list price of almost $900.00. For a watch that isn’t Swiss-made, this may be too expensive for many fans, especially considering the far more affordable options of similar quality.

**SOLD OUT**

Invicta Limited Edition Death Star Watch

Appropriate for both men and women, this gorgeous, limited edition Death Star-inspired watch is an excellent choice for fans looking for Star Wars watches that are both striking and classic. Featuring a stainless steel body with a beautiful silver finish and a powerful, futuristic body design, this watch strikes a great balance between boldness and subtlety, much like the Death Star itself. Unlike Nixon’s Death Star-inspired design, this watch takes a more forward approach in its design, with a stronger touch that is yet still classic in look and feel.

Unlike most other watches in this price range, the Invicta Limited Edition Death Star features an automatic movement system. It is also a tad more expensive, but this increased price point may be well worth it for many fans, given the watch’s attention-grabbing visual design. For a durable, fashionable choice in a timepiece, Star Wars fans can do little better than this option.

**SOLD OUT**

Invicta Limited Edition Han Solo Carbonite Watch

“I love your watch.”

“I know.”

Featuring one of the most original designs on this list, the Invicta Han Solo Carbonite watch is an attractive, retro-styled timepiece that is made to separate the hardcore Star Wars fans from the casual viewer. The most impressive part of this watch is its striking watch face, which features a detailed etching of Han Solo’s infamous imprisonment in a flash-frozen carbonite prison by the notorious gangster, Jabba the Hutt, on its right side. The left side of the watch face features the underside of Han’s ship, the Millennium Falcon, making this watch a must-have collectible for fans of Han Solo.

This watch, however, is made with an automatic movement system, which may be a disappointment for fans of more sophisticated watch designs, and the leather wristband, while creating a cool retro feel reminiscent of the 1970s, does appear to be a little bit cheaper in design than the stainless steel body common in the vast majority of watches on this list. Still, this watch stands out for its unique design, which more than makes up for its shortcomings. There is truly no other like it.

**SOLD OUT**

Invicta Limited Edition Jawa Watch

From the sands of Tatooine comes one of the most original and visually striking watches available. This Jawa-themed watch, which features a raised illustration of one of the little hooded sand demons themselves on the watch face, is certainly one of the more interesting and notable of all the limited edition Star Wars watches available from Invicta. This watch, as with most of Invicta’s releases, features a stainless steel watch body in a reddish-purple color. While this may not be the most pleasing to the eye, it certainly stands out from the pack, and makes for an interesting collectible, at the very least.

Unlike most Invicta watches, which come with a Japanese quartz movement system, this watch has an automatic movement system. For its relatively high price, this may be disappointing to some watch fanatics, but the visual appeal of this watch and its collectibility makes up for its relative lack of sophistication.

**SOLD OUT**

Invicta Limited Edition Greedo Watch

Han may have shot first, but that’s only because Greedo was busy checking the time. This watch, featuring a design inspired by one of the Star Wars sagas most notorious and controversial minor characters, is a collectible that is truly designed for hardcore fans of the series. While a Greedo watch may seem like an interesting collectible for fans, this offering by Invicta doesn’t quite nail what they set out to do. The color scheme, for one thing, is incorrect, featuring an aqua-and-purple pattern that just doesn’t match with Greedo’s dark green skin and brown vest. The watch face, too, features a rather awkward and minimalistic attempt at representing the character, one that is so poorly executed that even big Star Wars fans might have a hard time recognizing the character without his name attached.

The watch features a high-class Japanese quartz movement system and a stainless steel body, but yet, these features just can’t seem to justify the watch’s high price point and poor design. While a Greedo watch is definitely something that would be of interest to hardcore Star Wars fans, this offering leaves something wanting, and should only be considered by those who are fully committed to the cause of exonerating Greedo from his first-shot controversy.

**SOLD OUT**