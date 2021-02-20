Cool Zelda Merchandise: 50 Gifts You’ll LOVE (2021)

Looking for awesome The Legend of Zelda merchandise? Look no further.
Discover over 50 of the best Zelda gifts you can buy right now in our curated list below. You’ll find legendary finds from our favorite shops around the web:
1Zelda Fleece Throw
Have you ever thought about why, more often than not, Link is always caught sleeping before he is called upon for his next grand adventure? Well, it’s because he spends his nights wrapped up in this comfy Zelda Fleece Shield Throw blanket!
Crafted from Ruto down-feathers and colored with dyes from the Gerudo tribe, this 100% polyester blanket is the perfect gift for any up and coming Heroes of Time. Maybe you are planning a trip through the Hebra Mountains and need to stay warm. Or you are looking forward to an idyllic picnic with a friend or loved one amongst the blooming silent princesses of Hyrule Ridge. Perhaps you are an adult in the real world that is yearning to spice up the appeal of your bachelor/bachelorette pad. No matter the situation you find yourself in, this throw blanket will not only serve almost all of your needs, it will also give off the appearance of ultimate protection.
The front of the blanket is designed to resemble the traditional shield bore by the Knights of Hyrule and used commonly by the heroic Link throughout many of The Legend of Zelda video games. Bearing perhaps the closest resemblance to the shield as seen in 2006’s Twilight Princess, this blanket displays a silver, triple bolted border surrounding a deep, skyward blue. Within that blue lies the symbols of the goddesses, the Triforce, along with the red crest symbolizing the crimson loftwing that assisted Link at the founding of Hyrule. Altogether, the blanket looks as if it jumped straight out of the screen and into your living room or bedroom.
Measuring out at 48” by 60”, this officially licensed throw blanket is currently on sale here for the price of $29.99. You may even want to buy two just in case you run into any Like Likes.
2Zelda Cosplay Knitted Scarf
There’s probably not a type of clothing item that doesn’t have it’s Zelda version available somewhere. We’re going to show you numerous bits of clothing in this guide, but let’s start with a nice knitted scarf. As you would expect, the main color of choice is green while the text is sharp yellow. The quality of this scarf is pretty sweet considering it was originally designed as a cosplay piece.
In reality, this is the type of scarf you can wear during the winter time, and it will keep you warm. Since its some 84 inches long, there isn’t a knot you won’t be able to tie with on this thing. The level of detail is quite impressive, and stitching is durable enough to prevent any threads from getting away on you. Overall, this is one of the more practical Zelda-themed clothing articles out there. At this price, it’s a steal.
3Zelda: Green Beanie with Hylian Crest
Wintertime is slowly fading away, but many people will be tricked by few warm days. It’s still not safe to go outside without proper clothing, and a beanie is a perfect way to keep your head warm when the gust of cold wind strikes. This one comes in Zelda green and features a small Hylian crest on the front. The quality is just impressive. Instead of printing the crest they have decided to embroider the thing onto the beanie.
This gives it a far more authentic look and really makes it stand out from the countless Zelda beanies on the market. On top of that, this is an originally licensed item. It is pretty much a one size fits all type of deal, so you don’t have to worry about sizing all too much. Whether you need a beanie, or one of your friends needs one, this is a cool gift for any Legend of Zelda fan out there.
4Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hoodie
Zelda-themed hoodies are dime a dozen, pretty much. You know the ones I’m talking about. There’s nothing worse than getting a hoodie, only to open the box and find the cheapest stuff with the cheapest possible logo printed on the back. That’s not the case with this one! This is one of the highest-quality Zelda hoodies out there, with a large screen printed Zelda logo on the back and front.
5Zelda: Breath of the Wild 25cm Link Statue
Here’s a real collector’s piece that is coming fresh of the racks. This 25cm tall figurine of Link is a part of the series which is being released along with the latest installment in the Legend of Zelda series. You are looking at the premium quality, licensed figurine which features an impressive level of detail. This one is made out of high-grade PVC, and is a must-have piece in any fan’s collection.
There is no assembly required as this little statue comes already planted on a solid base. It’s definitely not small, but it has the potential to give your room a pretty epic vibe. With the new game out and raking in great reviews, it’s time for you to get on the hype train and once again immerse yourself in the world of left after the Hyrule Kingdom collapsed. It’s dangerous out there, better take Link with you.
6Zelda: Hero of Hyrule Men’s Cosplay Hoodie
That last hoodie we’ve shown you was cool, but this one is simply epic. Not only is it a quality-made piece of garment, but the level of detail they’ve included is cosplay-worthy, to say the least. Let’s start from the most obvious things. The hoodie is naturally delivered in Zelda green. That’s a given. The front features actual bandoleers with actual buckles.
Once you flip it over, you will see a printed Hylian shield and the print is pretty decent quality. Moving on to the hood, you are looking at a long and pointy design which mimics Link’s elf hat. Glance over at the shoulders and we see a pair of tunic style shoulder covers. There are just so many awesome details on this thing that make it one of the best cosplay hoodies you can get at the moment. For the money, you won’t find a better one.
7Zelda: Hey! Listen! Navi Necklace
If you ever feel lost, or you feel like you just can’t find your bearing, you know who to turn to. Navi! Check out this awesome Navi necklace that features a very subtle design. It’s the type of necklace that will fit no matter what kind of outfit you’re going for – a casual evening with friends, or a formal dinner in a fancy restaurant. It’s lightweight, small, and just about the right in every aspect that matters.
8Zelda: Hylian Crest Bi-fold Wallet
Here’s another cool wallet straight from the Hylian empire. It’s a bi-fold design that features all the standard compartments you would find in any other wallet of this type. They’ve used genuine leather to build this thing and the quality of stitching is pretty impressive. When you open the box it comes in, you will see a beautiful combination of brown combined with Zelda green and yellow.
The Hylian crest on the face of the wallet is made of metal and looks great. Speaking of which, the crest is joined to the leather pretty flush, so you don’t have to worry about it getting stuck on things when you try to put it in your pocket. This is by far one of the prettier and better-made Legend of Zelda themed wallets out there. Best thing of all, it’s super affordable and is even cheaper than most regular leather bi-fold wallets on the market.
9Zelda: Link Trucker’s Cap
Trucker caps have been cool and will be cool until the end of time, just like the Legend of Zelda. On that note, when you combine these two, you reach a whole new level of awesomeness. This particular trucker’s cap does just that. The mesh in the back comes in Zelda green, while the visor is all black. The crown features a very artistic rendition of Link printed on a black background.
10Zelda T-Shirt
Everyone likes a cool looking t-shirt, that’s just a fact. It’s no wonder that t-shirts have become a piece of clothing used to make a statement, more than any other type of garment out there. There are many Zelda themed t-shirts out there, but if you want one which is more or less low-key in terms of graphics on the front side, this one is the winner.
Someone spent a decent amount of time designing the print on this t-shirt and it definitely shows. You get a large Hylian crest that spans the whole width of the chest, while Link is pictured standing underneath, ready to slay whatever monster comes his way. It is a contoured t-shirt that will form to your body shape, and it is made of pretty comfortable, quality cotton. Once again, this is a fully licensed product, so you get the real thing.
11Zelda: Messenger Bag with Embroidered Hylian Crest Logo
Here’s another cool satchel/messenger bag that will be a loyal companion on your daily adventures. The bag is pretty roomy, and comes in a fine black color. The main flap features a very thick print of Hylian crest in silver color. The same material lines the edges of the flap as well. Once you open it, you will see that the face of the bag features many smaller Hylian crests stacked closely to each other. The main storage compartment is accessed by opening the main zipper.
You will find this messenger bag to be pretty roomy all things considered. There’s no annoying inner compartments, but rather a very nicely organized interior The sling, which is probably the most important part of the whole bag, is pretty comfortable yet simple. You can adjust it with and there’s a lot of slack to work with. The bag doesn’t move around when it’s loaded, so you can definitely use it to its fullest potential.
12Paladone The Legend of Zelda Hyrule Mug
Mugs are one of those things in life which you will always use. No matter if you are a coffee person, tea person or just someone who likes to drink soup from the mug, you will need a mug. Speaking of which, not all mugs are the same and we all have that special one which possesses has a very profound value to us. Paladone The Legend of Zelda Hyrule Mug could be that mug for you.
It’s an original, licensed piece of kit that comes in a stylish package. The mug itself is Zelda green aside from the golden Hylian logo painted on the front, and a Legend of Zelda logo on the back. It’s no small thing either. This can easily satisfy your morning fix of coffee and then some. While we definitely don’t recommend that you drop this mug on purpose, it inspires confidence when you hold in your hand.
13Legend of Zelda Piece of Heart Container from Ocarina of Time
Talk about a perfect gift for that special someone. Decalism offers a pretty stylish looking Piece of Heart container that comes in its own wooden box. The level of finish of the box itself is impressive. The inside is lined with nice satin fabric, where the heart safely sits protected from all sides. Once you open the box, you will find a Piece of Heart made out of clear cyan resin. It has a nice bluish hue and looks just amazing. In the middle of the hard, there is a smaller semi-transparent dark red heart.
Every single facet of the heart is polished to perfection, leaving no sharp edges or anything that would ruin the overall feel of the object. Once you pick it up, it feels very precious, even though it is made of rather ordinary materials. Whether an anniversary is coming up, or another occasion, this Piece of Heart is a great gift for your special someone.
14Zelda: Triforce Golden Power Lamp
Lamps are among the most underrated pieces of furniture out there. Everyone seems content with a light bulb whatever it looks like as long as it works. That is about to change. Check out the ultimate Zelda item for your room, living room or office. We’re talking Triforce big time here. This lamps is pretty large and is shaped as, you guessed it, Triforce symbol.
While it’s not the brightest thing in the world, the beauty if this lamp comes from it’s warm, cozy, completely diffused yellow light. It is one of those lamps that you want to have your nightstand or desktop. But wait, there’s more. Both sides of the triangle feature cutouts which project the Hylian crest onto whatever surface is in the way. The crest is pretty sharp compared to the main three lamps. Not only do you get a light that is easy on the eyes, but you also get a very cool detail that can really spice the space up.
15Zelda Belt Buckle
16Zelda Twilight Princess Replica Sword Standard – Metal
Here’s a great piece of Zelda memorabilia for those who need a quick cosplay fix. It’s a replica of the Twilight Princess sword that is made of metal. Make no mistake, this is a real blade. However, it is not designed for actually cutting stuff, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally cutting yourself as the blade is somewhat dull. Even so, you definitely should be careful with this thing.
The design is pretty alright considering the price, although it’s not the best-looking replica out there. What it is, though is an affordable way to complete your Zelda-themed cosplay costume. On the other hand, this cool-looking sword is a great detail to hang on the wall of your bedroom, if you are a Zelda fan. The package includes a sword and a scabbard. Now, the level of details is pretty alright, but not perfect. Are there better choices out there? Sure, but not at this price.
17The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess 10-Inch Link Statue
Even though their practical value is pretty much nonexistent, there are several reasons why statues are a cool thing to collect. Especially if you are a fan of specific video game series. First and foremost, they just look awesome, and it’s kinda cool to have a physical representation of your favorite characters right there on the desk with you. Second, and most important, is their collector’s value.
Here we have a statue of Link that fits that description perfectly. It is 10 inches tall and features Link in his default standing position. The level of detail on this statue is great. Every single piece of Link’s clothing and gear is done perfectly, and the same goes for his facial features. The statue sits on a wide and very stable circular base, so the chances of this thing tipping over are pretty small. The only thing to watch out for is the sword, which sticks outside the perimeter of the base.
Price: $69.99
18The Legend of Zelda Chess Collector’s Set
Chess is definitely one of those games which will always be in style. There is no one out there who won’t enjoy a good game of chess from time to time. When it comes to chess sets, there have been all kinds of themed ones on the market for decades. Zelda Chess is another one. The whole thing is designed and packaged beautifully. The board features black and green fields with a UV finish.
Chess pieces are made of high-quality vinyl and have a metallic finish. This set uses the Ocarina of Time characters so you have Link as King, the queen is Zelda, bishops are Impa and so on. The opposing force features Ganon as the king while Twinrova is the Queen. All pieces are from 1 1/2 inches high to 2 1/2 inches high. Needless to say, this is one of the better Zelda-themed chess sets, and even the packaging is done on a level that is rarely seen.
19Legend of Zelda Triforce Goldtone Pocket Watch
Now here’s an item that is rarely used these days, but is an awesome and pretty unique thing to have. What you see here is not just a Zelda themed watch, but a Zelda themed pocket watch with awesome details and great build quality. The lid of features a nice gold plated Hylian crest laid over a shiny black surface. Once you pop the lid, you will see a beautiful watch face that has a nice vintage vibe to it.
The glass that protects the watch face and its mechanism is curved and adds nicely to the aesthetic they were going for. Now, this is a fully functioning watch, so the practical value it offers is there. As most other pocket watches, this one also features a nice metallic chain that is some 15 inches long. you can tie it up to your jeans, or any other piece of clothing and you will always know what time it is.
Price: $29.99
20The Legend of Zelda Hyrule Shield Backpack
Backpacks are becoming a very important part of our every day carry. With all the gadgets, laptops and accompanying gear, you just have to have one of these in order to get through the day. A good backpack needs to have a decent amount of room and be comfortable enough for use over extended periods of time. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t also look cool.
Check out this Zelda themed backpack that looks like a Hyrule shield. This way, you will feel ready and protected for whatever adventure the day brings. The backpack itself is made of pretty durable materials while all of the details are embroidered. With a padded back panel and fully adjustable straps, you don’t have to worry about the comfort with this awesome backpack. In terms of storage, you get one main compartment that is accessed via the main zipper.
Price: $49.99
21Zelda Monopoly
Board games are probably not as popular as they were before video games took over. With that said, there is one board game that will never become old or boring. You guessed it, we are talking about Monopoly. The truth about Monopoly is that there’s not much you can do to mod the core of the game, but you sure can apply different themes. This Legend of Zelda Monopoly set offers just that.
You get a board that features art and locations from the game, while the player tokens come in form of characters from the game. Just like with the regular set, you can play this game with up to 5 friends. The quality of the pieces, the board itself and every other item that comes in the set, is pretty good. If you are a Zelda fan – or know someone who is – this Legend of Zelda Monopoly set is a perfect choice for a gift.
Price: $39.99
22Twilight Princess Zelda Figma Action Figure
When it comes to Zelda character statues, the most popular is naturally that of the main character, Link. He is the main choice of those who are just starting their collection or simply want to have one figurine inspired by the Zelda series. Next choice is the Twilight Princess Zelda. The one we have here is a very detailed model that simply impresses with the level of detail and functionality.
Unlike most figures out there, this one made by Figma actually comes with fully functioning joints. In other words, you can recreate different scenes from the series, using a variety of weapons. Speaking of which, you get the Bow of Light as well as her sword. This figure is some 5 3/4 inches tall, so it’s definitely not small. Perfect for desktops, shelves or nightstands, this rendition of Twilight Princess Zelda is just awesome.
Coming August 2017.
Price: $78.99
23Triforce Symbol Spinner Watch
We have shown you an amazing pocket watch, but that format is not something many are really into. If you are looking for a nice Zelda themed way to keep track of time, check out this Legend of Zelda Triforce Symbol spinner watch. It comes with a quality made, Zelda green rubber wristband that uses the classic buckle system. The watch itself features a lit that pops open to reveal a beautiful watch face.
Right in the center, you will see a gold color Hylian crest. Now, you can either wear this watch and use it to keep track of time, however, it also comes with a nice display box. Who is this wrist watch meant for? Well, anyone from a kid to an adult who is a fan of Zelda series. At this price, it is one of the more affordable Zelda themed watches, that is also well made.
Price: $24.99
24Legendary 8-Bit Light-Up Jewelry Treasure Chest with Sound
Here is another cool and practical piece of Zelda universe that will fit perfectly in your bedroom. What we are looking at here is an 8-bit treasure chest from Zelda series, that features solid construction with good quality hinges. Once you pop it open, there’s a surprise waiting for you. Not only is the inside covered with nice red velour, but it also lights up. But wait, there’s more.
As you open the lid, you will hear that legendary treasure finding fanfare from the game. Because of these features, you will need two AA batteries which are not supplied with the chest. Legendary 8-Bit Light-Up Jewelry Treasure Chest is great for jewelry, cufflinks or any other small object you want to keep safe. The chest is 4 1/4 inches tall, some 4 inches wide and 3 inches long. If you’re looking for a gift for a Zelda fan, look no further.
Price: $29.99
25First 4 Figures Twilight Princess: Ganondorf Statue
Last two items we want to show you are for serious collectors. If you know a thing or two about collectible statues, you have probably heard of First 4 Figures. This company is well known in the business and their products are best bar none. The one we are looking at here is a statue of Ganondorf from the Twilight Princess. It is a 1:4 scale model that stands 23 inches tall. In other words, it’s a pretty large statue.
The level of detail is supreme. First 4 Figures once again did an incredible job at depicting the characters from the Zelda series. One great thing about this statue is the fact that it is fully licensed by Nintendo. In terms of collector’s value, every one of these comes with a hand-numbered base and a unique authenticity card. Now, this statue is anything but cheap, however, it is the holy grail of any serious Zelda collection.
Price: $549.99
26The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Life-Size Replica
Finally, we have this awesome life-size replica of Majora’s mask. Yep, this thing is 20 inches tall and get this, it weighs 20 pounds in total!. That little bit of info alone tells you it’s something only a serious Zelda collector might be interested in. Just like the statue we have shown you previously, this awesome rendition of Majora’s mask is also made by First 4 Figures.
The level of detail is impressive, to say the least, and the colors are vivid just like in the game. Everything from the packaging to the mask itself features supreme quality. First 4 Figures ships this mask with its own authenticity certificate, so you can bet this thing has a good collector’s value to it as well. If you are seriously into collecting Zelda memorabilia, you probably already have some sort of Majora’s mask. However, nothing out there comes even close to this one.
Price: $354.99
27Breath of the Wild Z T-shirt
These Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild tees are simply just the Z from the game’s logo with a sword through it. Simple, and it looks great with the pastel blue or green colors (there are a couple other colors available). And, for $20? You can’t beat it.
Price: $20.45
28Stay Wild Zelda Shirt
This “Stay Wild” t-shirt is a subtle nod to the upcoming Zelda game, with the tri-force being the dot for the “i” in “Wild.”
Price: $25.00
29Breath of the Wild Costume Shirt
This Breath of the Wild costume t-shirt is modeled after Link’s attire that debuted in the Breath of the Wild trailer, and it’s perfect for any half-assed cosplay or casual wear.
Price: $26.99
30Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Z Sword T-shirt
This Breath of the Wild t-shirt is like the one that Nintendo was handing out at this year’s E3 after they debuted the game’s actual title.
Price: $20.45
31Sheikah Eye T-Shirt
For a more abstract design that isn’t necessarily as recognizable to the general public, check out the Sheikah Eye T-shirt, which has the same light blue colorway as the logo shirt above, but has the Sheikah Eye on it.
Price: $20.00
32Sheikah Slate Stone T-Shirt (Coolmax)
Coolmax is a special type of fabric that’s ultra absorbent, and this Sheikah Slate Stone T-shirt is made of 90% cotton, 10% coolmax material. It always you to stay sweat-free and cool in the warmer weather, and it won’t cling to your skin. The material is lightweight, and the design is undeniably cool.
Price: $26.99+
33Colorized Breath of the Wild Logo T-Shirt
This Redbubble shirt serves as an ode to the original Legend of Zelda from the NES, with gold lettering. Ah, the days of the gold cartridge — maybe with the Nintendo NX, we’ll once again be able to hold a new gold Zelda game cartridge in our hands. Until then, this tee will serve as the perfect nod to the original.
Price: $24.80
36Breath of the Wild Link Cosplay Costume
It’s never too early to start cosplaying as the new Link (rather, the same link but from the new Zelda). This all-in-one high quality cosplay costume is made to order and sized to fit all sizes, and it includes a blue tunic, leather belts and bag, black cape, pants, arm-band, and gloves. All that you’ll need to add is a wig, shoes, and a badass bow. While it’s unfortunate that it takes 2-4 weeks to actually arrive at your doorstep, the quality is unmatched in the realm of premade cosplay costumes.
Price: $120.99
37Breath of the Wild Link Bracer Leather
A replica of the bracers Link is seen wearing in all of the Breath of the Wild trailers. Note that it’s for ONE bracer, and not two.
Price: $49.99+
38Legend of Zelda Sheikah Slate Laptop Sleeve
The Sheikah eye with a unique design on a laptop sleeve is perfect for the nerdy traveler.
Price: $42.00+
39Breath of the Wild iPhone Case
Price: $25.00
40Wind Waker Lobster Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Link may be infamous for that classic green tunic but even a hero needs to rest. Nothing says comfy, casual, and iconically cute as much as the pajama top Link sported at the beginning of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. While this top is available in multiple styles, it makes the most sense to get it as a long sleeve shirt or crewneck sweater so that it can resemble the one Link wore at the start of the game.
If you’re looking to stray from the source text, you’ll be happy to know this design includes plenty of options. You can even get it on non-clothing related accessories from stickers and mugs to notebooks and phone cases. Who needs the “Hero’s New Clothes” when you have this comfy toon Link cosplay in your closet?
Price: $22
41The Legend of Zelda Stud Earrings (4 pack)
The best part about stud earrings is that they’re extremely versatile and often come in packs just like this. These Legend of Zelda earrings feature bombs, shields, hearts, and swords in style of old school, 8-bit Zelda.
While some of these icons are specific to The Legend of Zelda, many are passable for paying homage to retro games in general. So these earrings can be used to add a splash of Hyrule to your look or to add more gaming accessories without needing to wear other Zelda merchandise, specifically. For instance, pixelated hearts could easily go with anything. And because this pack includes four sets of earrings, you can mix-and-match or wear multiple pairs at once if you have a double lobe piercing.
Price: $14.99
42The Legend of Zelda Link T-shirt
There’s plenty of merchandise across the internet but there’s something great about buying your fan apparel directly from the company who owns the intellectual property. This Legend of Zelda Link T-shirt, directly from the Nintendo Store, is a great option for fans of the franchise.
It’s a classic depiction of Link with an emphasis on a black and white color scheme. What makes this shirt standout is the fact that its elaborate, ornate golden backdrop. This straight forward graphic t-shirt looks like it’s straight out of a page from Hyrule Historia. Printed on 100% cotton, this shirt’s quality will help it stand the test of time.
Price: $19.99
43Zelda Bottle Opener Key Chain
It’s a bottle opener. It’s a key chain. It’s everything you need. This is an essential item for anyone to have, readily at their disposal. Even if you rarely crack open a bottle yourself, being able to answer the “does anyone have a bottle opener?” question is a surefire way to take you from an ordinary person to full-fledged hero.
Unlike other, similar products, this keychain/bottle opener is pretty small and subtle. This means it can easily be added to your keyring without drastically weighing you down. The fact that the opener portion is underneath the Hylian crest helps make the item sturdy.
This officially licensed Legend of Zelda bottle opener keychain is an item you won’t want to go without.
Price: $9.99
44The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker Mug
When the art style for The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker was first revealed it was met with a lot of negativity. They weren’t the next-gen graphics we were promised in previous E3 presentations. But over time, people came around and history has been kind to this entry in the series. In fact, now the toon art style is one of people’s favorite aspects of the game.
If you can’t get enough of toon link and the magical world he comes from, you’ll adore this GameStop exclusive mug. With a print that wraps all the way around this mug will take you back to a simpler time of wayfaring.
Price: $3.99 – $9.97
45Nintendo Legend of Zelda Stained Glass Sweatshirt
A quality crewneck can go a long way. The perfect item of clothing for a quick and casual outfit, this sweater reminds us of what a storied history this series has. Here, the graphic showing off Link as part of a stained glass window is as epic as the franchise itself.
Additionally, the stained glass angle is a reminder that this legend will continue to echo through time. It’s an art form that’s as grandiose and carefully orchestrated as the Zelda games themselves. The subtle scrawlings behind the image are links to the past. While this sweater is technically branded with The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD logo the image itself celebrates the series as a whole.
Price: $29.52 – $31.12
46Kass T-shirt
No one can play the accordion quite like Kass from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While this shirt is extremely minimalistic, with a large picture of Kass in the center, it does a good job at what it sets out to do: show some much-needed appreciation for this wonderful character.
Like other merchandise on TeePublic, this can be purchased in a variety of styles and colors. And, if you’re not feeling it as part of your ensemble, you can get the image printed on a variety of merchandise. No matter what, you can keep Kass close to you.
Price: $20.00
47Zelda Infinity Scarf
Game Girl Monthly may have moved away from their random accessory subscription box model, instead opting for personalized monthly boxes, but their items are still individually for sale. Remove the guesswork and buy exactly what you want.
One of the best offerings they have is this Zelda infinity scarf. The material itself is pretty thin. In fact, it’s a bit see-through. So this item is great as a year-round fashion piece rather than a source of warmth. It’s black and covered in the golden Hylian Crest. You can let it drape over you and proudly show off its shimmering print or you can wrap it around multiple times for a much more subtle look.
However you choose to wear it, you’ll find this to be a stylish option that works with just about any outfit.
Price: $11.99
48Triforce Hair Tie Set
It often feels excessive to splurge on nice hair ties because they’re destined to go missing but this one is too cute to pass up. Complete with Triforce charms and gold detailing featuring the Hylian crest, this set of 5 hair ties can take your quick, casual hairstyle to the next level.
A mix of gold and black, these hair ties are crafted from Alloy and man-made materials. As an added bonus, these ties come in a small, sheer, black drawstring pouch with the Hylian crest on the outside. This storage option makes it easier to keep track of these after you let your hair down at the end of the day.
Price: $14.90
49Hyrule Leggings
Another piece of clothing that’s taking the black and gold route, this pair of leggings is embellished with that golden Wingcrest patter on the back (from the thigh to the ankle). There’s an additional crest on the front side on the waistband.
This pair even comes with gold flatlock seams. Considering the fact that it’s 90% polyester and 10% spandex, these leggings work best with a casual look or some weightlifting at the gym rather than high-intensity cardio. But no matter when you’re wearing them, you’ll be ready to take on Ganon in a look that’s both practical and pretty.
Price: $19.99 – $24.99
50Majora’s Mask Printed Dress
You’ve been met with a fashionable fate if you pick up this Major’s Mask printed dress, exclusive to ThinkGeek. The best part of this design is the smaller size of the print. From far away, this is just a cute skater dress but up close any Zelda fan will recognize that iconic mask.
In between the Masks, you’ll find a playful, purple polka dot pattern adding a bit of extra flair to this black dress. This is a quick and casual dress that’s perfect for a busy life filled with a fast approaching moon.
Price: $15.99 – $19.99