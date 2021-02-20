Cool Zelda Merchandise: 50 Gifts You’ll LOVE (2021)

1 Zelda Fleece Throw

Have you ever thought about why, more often than not, Link is always caught sleeping before he is called upon for his next grand adventure? Well, it’s because he spends his nights wrapped up in this comfy Zelda Fleece Shield Throw blanket!

Crafted from Ruto down-feathers and colored with dyes from the Gerudo tribe, this 100% polyester blanket is the perfect gift for any up and coming Heroes of Time. Maybe you are planning a trip through the Hebra Mountains and need to stay warm. Or you are looking forward to an idyllic picnic with a friend or loved one amongst the blooming silent princesses of Hyrule Ridge. Perhaps you are an adult in the real world that is yearning to spice up the appeal of your bachelor/bachelorette pad. No matter the situation you find yourself in, this throw blanket will not only serve almost all of your needs, it will also give off the appearance of ultimate protection.

The front of the blanket is designed to resemble the traditional shield bore by the Knights of Hyrule and used commonly by the heroic Link throughout many of The Legend of Zelda video games. Bearing perhaps the closest resemblance to the shield as seen in 2006’s Twilight Princess, this blanket displays a silver, triple bolted border surrounding a deep, skyward blue. Within that blue lies the symbols of the goddesses, the Triforce, along with the red crest symbolizing the crimson loftwing that assisted Link at the founding of Hyrule. Altogether, the blanket looks as if it jumped straight out of the screen and into your living room or bedroom.

Measuring out at 48” by 60”, this officially licensed throw blanket is currently on sale here for the price of $29.99. You may even want to buy two just in case you run into any Like Likes.