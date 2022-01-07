101 Awesome Geek Gifts for Nerds (2022)

Looking for the best geek gifts for that special nerd in your life? We’ve got you covered at Nerd Much?.

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas for yourself or you’re shopping for that special nerd in your family, you’ll definitely find something awesome in our list below. We’ve featured cool stuff for board game lovers, gamers, bookworms, sci-fi enthusiasts, superhero nerds, and so much more.

So if you’re looking for something fun and nerdy for a friend or loved one, or you’re looking for a celebratory gift for gamers, movie-lovers or TV bingers, here are the 101 best geek gifts for nerds right now:

Wildlands Board Game

It has been awhile since I’ve really dug a new board game to the extent that I dig Wildlands, the new game from Martin Wallace. But, after playing my first game of Wildlands with some friends, I’ve fallen in love with it. In fact, dare I say that it’s my new favorite board game?

In Wildlands, you’re given one of four factions, each with five characters in each faction. In the most basic terms, you’re tasked with essentially collecting five points by finding gems scattered on the board (1 point) or defeating other player characters in battle (also 1 point). Any combination of these totaling five makes you the winner. But it’s much more complicated than just moving to space and collecting that gem, as you have to have the required cards to do so.

With its awesome miniatures and incredibly fun gameplay, Wildlands would make a great gift for your favorite board game-loving nerd. It’s available now, thanks to Osprey Games.

Cougar Armor Gaming Chair

Gaming chairs make a great gift for gaming geeks and there are TONS of different gaming chairs to choose from. Go with a quality brand like Cougar, though; you get what you pay for. It’s comfortable, looks great (especially if they’re a big fan of orange), and it’ll last them for years. Respawn is another good brand you can check out.

Of course, if they’ve already got a chair, check out some awesome retro gaming gifts, instead.

Altair AA Aqua RC Boat

If he/she is an RC geek like us, check out one of the best RC boats on the market right now: the Altair AA Aqua. It has a 390-size brushed motor that allows it to hit speeds of up to 18mph+. It has a durable hull, and it comes with two 3.7V 1500mAH Li-on batteries.

The Altair AA Aqua is ultra sleek-looking, too, with a slim red and black body that is display-worthy. It also comes ready to race, so you can take it out of the box, plug in the battery, and then take it to your favorite lake or pool. It’s the best RC boat under $100, for sure. It’s a great gift for any age, too – kids, teens, and a man child like myself!

Hot Toys Black Widow

Black Widow is, unfortunately, one of those prominent Marvel superheroes that don’t get a lot of love when it comes to merchandising. We all know that female superheroes don’t get nearly as much shelf space as male heroes. But, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t any Black Widow merch out there. One of the best Black Widow action figures we’ve seen, actually, comes from Hot Toys with their Movie Masterpiece Series Collectible Figure.

It’s actually ridiculous how much this Marvel collectible looks like Scarlett Johansson in the Avengers movies. It features over 28 points of articulation and comes with eight pieces of interchangeable gloved palms including palms for holding pistols, fists with a tazer effect, pair of fists, right palm for posing on waist, and a right palm for throwing discs. Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted. It comes with an alien rifle blade, two pistols, two discs with pouches, and a pair of stinger bracelets. It weights just 2 pounds total, and comes in at 28 cm tall. The Black Widow action figure comes with a display base that has a nameplate and the Avengers logo. If any new Black Widow stuff would be this high quality, we’d say, “more Black Widow merch, please.”

The League of Regrettable Superheroes: The Failed Heroes

The League of Regrettable Superheroes is an absolutely brilliant book that delves into the failed superheroes of our past. It’s the perfect nerdy gift idea for the comic book enthusiast.

In fact, we have this very same book on our coffee table at home, and every single time someone new comes into our home and sees it, they chuckle.

MunchPak Subscription – Starting at $24.95

Buy a Munchpak Box Here

Recently reviewed by our illustrious leader, this subscription box has made the best impression. As part of our new SnackMuch? destination, we decided to dive in headfirst and have a snack-tastic travel around the world. These monthly subscription boxes feature treats from all over the world, shipped to your door monthly by subscription.

These subscription boxes come in three sizes, as Bobby mentioned in his review: the MunchPak Mini (5+ snacks starting at $14.95), the standard MunchPak (10+ snacks starting at $24.95), and the FamilyPak (20+ snacks starting at $44.95). Each of these Paks can be customized to your own flavor preferences, and can even include drink options for additional cost. One superb thing about the MunchPak subscription, though, is that they make an effort not to give you the same snack twice. Global snacking, here I come!

Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset

I’ve been using this headset for the past few weeks for my nightly gaming sessions (we’ve been super into Overwatch comp lately), and it’s, hands-down, THE best-sounding gaming headset I’ve tested. What really makes it a standout, though, is the EQ settings you can toy with. You can not only adjust the equalization and sound settings for the incoming chat and sounds, but you can also adjust your outgoing voice to make yourself sound WAY better to your team. It’s fantastic – now, my incompetent teammates can actually hear me when I tell them they’re hot garbage!

Nintendo Entertainment SNES Classic Edition – $79.99

Do a barrel roll right down nostalgia lane with the SNES Classic Edition by Nintendo.

Hook up your new/old SNES with the included HDMI cable, choose one game on the system and tada! You’re in 16-bit heaven. What’s more, you now have access to the newfangled technology of save points. Whenever you want.

The future is amazing, isn’t it?

The package comes with the aforementioned HDMI cable, the console itself, as well as two SNES controllers and 21 pre-installed games, including the never-before released Starfox 2!

Overwatch Cookbook

Have you ever wondered what the Agents of Overwatch eat when they’re not decimating one another in the arena? Chelsea Monroe-Cassel has found the answer and compiled all of their favorite recipes in the Overwatch: The Official Cookbook.

Overwatch: The Official Cookbook is a collection of more than 90 recipes that are inspired by the heroes of Blizzard’s wildly popular first-person shooter. No gamer will go hungry when they use the recipes in this comprehensive book, which offers easy-to-follow recipes pulled from all corners of the world. Monroe-Cassel dug deep into the dossier of each Overwatch Agent to create recipes that would best fit with their culture and heritage.

Maybe that makes us a little afraid of what a “Roadhog” or “Junkrat”-inspired dish is. Then again, Valkyrie’s is sure to be a light and flavorful delight while Reinhardt’s is bound to be meaty and filling.

Never too sure if the finished product looks right? Overwatch: The Official Cookbook includes full-color imagery of each dish. Compare yours with the picture and you’ll know if you’re at least visually close to the intended cuisine.

Always at a loss as to what to pair with your main course? Monroe-Cassel includes pairing suggestions with each dish so you can make a cohesive dinner that even the pickiest of eaters will enjoy. Get creative and put your own Overwatch spin on these recipes or stick to the step-by-step instructions for an authentic flavor sure to remind you of your go-to Hero. Either way, you’ll get the most out of this official cookbook.

Blast Off Salt and Pepper Mills

Price: $50

Buy it at Uncommon Goods

It’s like having little spaceships for your kitchen table, which makes it the perfect gift for a nerdy family or nerdy bachelor.

Rick and Morty Cushions

If you know someone who was stoked when Dan Harmon announced that there will be 70 more Rick and Morty episodes, they’ll likely be equally stoked to get a cool Rick and Morty cushion. There’s Pickle Rick (the obvious favorite here), Morty, and regular Rick.

Doctor Who Sonic Screwdriver Peeler

The Doctor Who Sonic Screwdriver has a long and varied list of uses, so why not add food peeler to the list? Wonderfully detailed to resemble the useful tool right out of the series, while sleek enough to tuck into your cupboard or drawer with the rest of your kitchen utensils. Cooking a meal can be a daunting task, so why not get a little help from the Doctor? You can also check out more Doctor Who prop replicas here.

Where’s the Wookiee Book

Remember those annoying Where’s Waldo books? Now there is a Star Wars version titled Where’s the Wookiee. It’s still annoying, but at least you’re on the hunt for Chewie instead of some dude in a red-striped shirt.

Star Wars Baking Set (6pc) – Limited Edition

I do not know about all of you but I for one have always wanted to take a big ol’ bite out of Yoda. Just look at him in all of his wrinkly, green glory.

Unfortunately, no matter how much of a snack Yoda looks like, until the ability to travel to the Star Wars universe becomes a reality, munching on his ears is something that will be strictly relegated to dreamland. Unless of course, you buy this Star Wars Baking Set!

Nerdy T-Shirts – $20

Buy Them at TeePublic

When it comes to giving nerdy gifts, you can’t go wrong with nerdy t-shirts! We here at Nerd Much? have our very own designs available through TeePublic, and on top of those designs, we’ve also curated some of the dopest nerdy shirts in the galaxy. Whether they’re just a general nerd, or they’re into Bob’s Burgers, Rick and Morty, Stranger Things, and more – there’s something for every type of nerd.

Zombie LittleLazies Vinyl Figures – $25

Buy it on Etsy

Funko isn’t the only company making cool shelf toys. LittleLazies, a company on Etsy, makes these absolutely awesome figures that sit between 2-3″ tall, and each comes with an Adoption Card that lists its name, likes and dislikes. The Zombie LittleLazies are our favorite of the bunch.

Zombie Head Cookie Jar

This Zombie Head Cookie Jar is one of our favorite geek gifts because it looks like you’re eating zombie brains…which has a tinge of irony. If he or she is a zombie enthusiast, then the Zombie Head Cookie Jar is a fantastic choice. We also included it on our list of the 50 best zombie gifts.

Sock It to Me Socks

Sock It to Me socks have quickly become our favorite brand of nerdy socks since first trying them out. There are plenty of great styles available to suit most sock enthusiasts, and the company just released a brand new science-focused collection, complete with aliens, donut planets, spacemen, and more!

Best of all, they’re very size-inclusive, supporting wide-calf options as well. They’re also super comfortable!

Viotek GN32LD Curved Gaming Monitor

Viotek’s 32″ curved gaming monitor is incredible, and it comes at a great price tag. It’s vibrant, looks great, and takes your gaming and Netflixing to the next level. (You can read our full review here).

Netgear Nighthawk X8 Tri-Band Gaming Router

Netgear’s router quality is unmatched, and the Netgear Nighthawk X8 Tri-Band Gaming Router is a top-notch option. It allows for the fastest wi-fi speeds available, up to 5.3Gbps, and it delivers up to four data streams on each wi-fi band. It’s incredibly easy to set up and get working with all of the latest game consoles, and before they know it, they’ll be playing Overwatch while streaming on Twitch without any lag at all. I’ll note that Netgear just introduced the Nighthawk X10 router as well, which admittedly comes with an added “cool” factor for simply being new, but it comes in at $140 more and it’s overkill in most cases. You can read more about the best gaming routers here.

Zelda Triforce LED Lamp

Check out these LED lamps by Hand make, which takes some of your favorite franchises and gives them a unique glow in 16 colors.

One example of these cool LED lamps is a Zelda triforce, which you can set to a glowing yellow to satisfy your daily Zelda needs. But, the company responsible for these gems has a ton of other great designs, including a Star Wars AT-AT Walker and a Millennium Falcon.

There are also some non-nerd related types, like NFL helmets and a trippy pink elephant, but those all pale in comparison to a Zelda triforce.

Star Wars Sphero BB8

Last year, the new wave of Star Wars toys from The Force Awakens light the internet ablaze when they were announced, and the most impressive of that new round of toys was the Sphero BB8 app-enabled droid that allows users to guide the BB8 with a smartphone. Now, this year, Sphero has added an incredibly cool BB8 with a Force Band that allows you to move the droid using gestures, making it look like you’re using the force to do so.

Solar System Earrings – $45

Buy it at Uncommon Goods

As Carl Sagan once said, “for small creatures such as we the vastness is bearable only through love.” Show your nerdette some love this holiday season with this gorgeous set of Solar System Earrings from Uncommon Goods.

This is an amazing gift for any girl inspired by the stars. Made with real semi-precious stones and featuring all nine planets (solidarity with Pluto) and the moon, these earrings feature half of our planets on one earring and the other half (plus a moon) in the other earring. They’re the perfect sciency gift for that special nerd.

Hunt-A-Killer Subscription Box

Become a detective without any of that pesky schooling with a unique and immersive murder mystery subscription box by the name of Hunt-A-Killer. Hunt A Killer puts you in the shoes of a gifted detective set out to solve a gruesome murder. You know, the kind of evening you put the kids to bed for.

Stranger Things Dart Nesting Plush

Looking for geek gifts for someone who LOVES Stranger Things? Check out this awesome Stranger Things Dart Nesting Plush. It’s each version of Dustin’s pet from Season 2, in a much cuter plush form.

XXRAY Bob’s Burgers Bob Belcher

Anyone who knows anything about Nerd Much? knows that we’re OBSESSED with the Belcher family and love all things Bob’s Burgers-related.What’s more, we LOVE the XXRay line from Mighty Jaxx. Now, you can get your favorite beef artist in XXRay form with the FYE exclusive XXRay Bob Belcher figure. It’ll make a great gift this holiday season for Bob’s Burgers fans.

See Also: Best Bob’s Burger Episodes

One61 Batman Smartwatch

The One61 Batman Smartwatch is a retro Batman-themed smartwatch that, simply put, is pretty damn cool. First, and most importantly, is that it looks great. The default screen display is a brightly-colored wallpaper sporting the classic red and black Batmobile that’s contrasted with the time in yellow. Check out more cool Batman gifts here.

Xbox One S

The new Xbox One S brings the Xbox One to an entirely new level. No longer is it a big, hulking box, but it also offers incredible value. Now, it comes with a full game download of Battlefield 1 — which is incredible, by the way — as well as a full month of EA Access. As far as the console itself is concerned, it now has 4K capabilities with HDR technology for the best-looking Xbox gaming experience.

It’s also slightly faster than the original 2013 Xbox One, and quieter. Basically, it’s the Xbox One that should’ve released at launch. If you don’t want to spring for the Xbox One X, the Xbox One S is a great option. If you need help choosing between the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X, check out Microsoft’s own buyer’s guide.

The Art of Being Bill

Bill Murray has, basically, become a culture of his own, and The Art of Being Bill: The Many Faces of Awesome by Ezra Croft and Jennifer Raiser celebrates that culture. This great coffee table book features incredible artwork based on the actor, complete with various anecdotes and factoids. Brilliant.

Logitech G633 Artemis Gaming Headset

A great headset is an important accessory for any gamer, and the best headset under $200 is the new Logitech G633. It comes with 7.1 Dolby surround sound, works with PC, Xbox One AND PS4 (one headset to rule them all), and you can mix in another audio source directly into the headset so you can listen to music and play your video games at the same time. It also has cool-looking lights, and that’s always great.

Nerdy Backpack

There are so many different great geek backpacks that we couldn’t limit ourselves to picking just one. After all, there are all different sorts of nerds. So whether you’re into Doctor Who, Nintendo, Marvel or Star Wars, there’s a nerdy backpack for you.

Check out our list of the Best geek backpacks for some options.

PosterSpy: Alternative Movie Posters Book

Do you want to go back to the good ‘ole days? When only a movie poster and a sparsely seen movie trailer was all you had to fuel excitement for the latest cinematic thrill? I’m talking long before the days of the internet before pop-up ads reminded us every 30 seconds of what’s currently the movies.

The PosterSpy: Alternative Movie Poster Collection hardcover book aims to take you back to the day of simplicity in movie marketing with a 240-page collection of alternative posters. Curated from PosterSpy, an art community devoted to creating alternate posters for Hollywood’s greatest hits (and biggest flops).

The hardcover collection is a vibrant and often gloomy selection of posters that will leave you wondering why you’re constantly looking at over-photoshopped works that have no substance. PosterSpy’s community of artists are talented individuals that put many of Hollywood’s premier movie marquee creators to shame.

Flip through page after page of stunning artwork for big-budget productions, like the Star Wars saga or the latest iteration of comic book movies, to more artsy films you may have never seen but can appreciate poster art for.

PosterSpy: Alternative Movie Poster Collection is a must-have for any movie buff. If you’ve been to your local theater to catch every big new release, you’re going to appreciate the alternate takes on movie posters you’ve likely stared at while waiting for your friends to get popcorn.

From minimalist approaches to more abstract creations, each poster contained inside this 240-page collection will delight. It may even inspire you to swap out that A New Hope poster you’ve been hanging in your cinema room for something more cerebral and unique.

Gift yourself a collection of beautifully rendered movie posters or buy PosterSpy for the movie buff in your life.

Back to the Future: The Complete Adventures Blu-Ray Set

With Back to the Future seeing a major resurgence in popularity this year (thanks to the movie’s future taking place in October 2015), Universal has put together a complete blu-ray set which includes the original trilogy and the complete TV series. It’s a great nerd gift for any BTTF lover (read: everyone).

Original Batgirl Statue by Tweeterhead

If you are a true Batman fan, then you will know that the beloved Barbara Gordon was not the only Batgirl to appear in the comics. There were others, including the original, Betty Kane, who first appeared in 196l as “The Bat-Girl”. Betty had a very different look than the modern Batgirl and was also the sidekick to Batwoman, not Batman.

But I’m sure you knew all that. I am also sure you would love to have this Batman Classics Collection Batgirl Statue by Tweeterhead. This resin statue is beautiful and has a lot of detail thanks to the sculptors Mike Cusanelli and Trevor Grove. She is wearing her original red and green costume which looks super retro (and retro comic things are always cool in our book). When standing on her base, she is 11-inches tall — the perfect height for her to stand out in your collection for everyone to admire.

This would be a great addition to any Batman collection, especially if you like the DC classics. It looks gorgeous and can be a great conversation piece considering most people would not know who she is. What makes this piece even cooler? It’s limited! You could be the proud owner of something that limited people in the world have. So let out that greedy little kid in you and go pre-order one before it’s too late. They’re shipping now.

Want more Gotham-inspired gifts? Check out our mega page of the coolest Batman gifts available right now.

Elgato Game Capture HD60

Capturing gameplay has become all of the rage this year, and the Elgato Game Capture HD60 is one of the best game capture cards available. It will give your favorite nerd the ability to control their Xbox One/PS4/Wii U Twitch streaming capabilities with ease.

Pixel Heart Heat Changing Mug

OrangeTag Magic Morning Mug Coffee Tea Milk Hot Cold Heat Sensitive Color-changing Pixel Heart...

So. Many. Heat. Changing. Mugs. But that’s good, right? It’s especially good because of how much coffee and hot chocolate you drink. The Pixel Heart Changing Mug has a heart that fills up with the heat, as though your beverage is replenishing your health. It’s awesome.

Darth Vader Shower Head

You’ve probably seen this floating around the web over the past couple of weeks, as it has quickly become a popular item. The Darth Vader Shower Head will shower them with the dark side.

Luxury Star Wars Pens (Cross)

With Star Wars: The Force Awakens around the corner, every smart merchandiser is finding a way to create some cool Star Wars merch. Now, high-end luxury pen company Cross has crafted the ultimate Star Wars Darth Vader Fountain Pen.

The pen commemorates the original 1977 film, as it has been designed to reflect the dark side of the force. It has a stain-black finish with Darth Vader-themed engravings, as well as a red Swarovski crystal inset at the top to represent his lightsaber. There are only 1,977 of the Darth Vader pens produced, and they’ve each been serialized for legitimacy as well as a certificate of authenticity. It comes with a keepsake box and stand (because what’s the point of owning a luxury Darth Vader pen if you can’t show it off to your friends). The hand-finished 18KT gold fountain pen nib adapts to the user’s unique touch, and it uses quick-drying ink that has been specially formulated. Of course, it comes in at a hefty price tag.

Game of Thrones Monopoly

Instead of buying Boardwalk and Park Place, the Game of Thrones Monopoly allows players to buy King’s Landing and Braavos. The board is beautifully designed, and makes the perfect Game of Thrones gift for the nerd in your life. Of course, Monopoly ruins relationships, so if you’re looking for other 2 player board games, we’ve got a list of the best.

Cuphead FunKo Pops

These Cuphead FunKo Pops are absolutely incredible, and they make the perfect nerdy gift for Cuphead fans. First and foremost, of course, is the Cuphead figure, itself, with the red shorts and nose, standing at 4-inches tall and complete with a windowed display box. Then there’s a Mugman Funko Pop as well (blue shorts and nose), modeled after Cuphead’s trusty sidekick. And finally, the Devil will get a 6-inch figure, towering over the other Funko Pops in the collection that’ll surely terrify your children.

All of the figures look great and bring the cutesy cartoony platformer right to your desktop or living room. They’re available now.

Splendor

Splendor first took off in 2015. It’s a multiplayer board game first published last year. The game is all about resource management, tasking players with being merchants of the Renaissance who are buying gem mines, transportation and shops. Yes, it’s as addictive as it sounds, and as BoardGameGeek points out, it’s super simple with a very low complexity rating.

Chewbacca Seatbelt Cover

We love to show everyone our love for Star Wars, including the cop that just pulled us over. Introducing the Star Wars-inspired Chewbacca Seat Belt Covers.

The Chewbacca Seat Belt Covers are handmade using faux fur, felt, cotton thread, Velcro and vinyl (so, you don’t have to worry — no wookies were harmed in the making). Each strap is approximately 20 inches long, and they work perfectly as seat belt covers, as well as backpack or messenger strap covers. So, if you’re looking for great Star Wars merchandise, head over the JigsawHearts store.

It’s Dangerous To Go Alone Take This T-Shirt

The Legend of Zelda is undeniably a gem. Sure, it’s a difficult game, but luckily, controllers were attached to the console with a wire during the time of its release, so throwing your controller wasn’t much of an option. But one of the most memorable and most quoted lines in a video game to date remains a line from the original NES game. Now, get the line “It’s dangerous to go alone. Take this.” on a T-shirt that will surely become one of his/her favorite shirts.

Nintendo Switch – $299.00

Nintendo has undeniably struck gold in 2017 with the release of the Nintendo Switch, their newest home console/handheld hybrid. Sure, the Switch had a shaky launch line-up, but now there are so many great games to play that we don’t know how we’re going to play them all. Let’s not forget that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — likely our pick for GOTY — is a Switch exclusive, so that alone is enough to warrant the purchase.

A tip of the hat to Heavy.com’s list of the best new toys for the obvious suggestion that we didn’t even think of.

Rick and Morty Neon Rick T-Shirt

Burrrrrrrrp.

Porg Plush Toy – $17.99

So soft, so cuddly. Check out more of the best Porg toys here.

Dungeons & Dragons Mind Flayer Trophy Plaques – $430.99

Buy it at Entertainment Earth

Undeniably impressive D&D mounted head plaques. They’re ridiculously cool, albeit super expensive. If you’re looking for their big Christmas gift, these are a great option.

SteelSeries Arctis 3 (New Colorways!!)

We’ve loved SteelSeries’ Arctis 3 headset since it hit the market last year. It’s incredibly comfortable and versatile, as it can be used both for gaming and on the go. Last month, the Arctis 3 got 3 new colorways, including this slate Blue one that looks great.

Rick and Morty Portal Umbrella (with Portal Gun Handle!)

With Adult Swim recently ordering another whopping 70 episodes of Rick and Morty a surge of related merchandise is inevitable. Get ahead of the crowds and snag yourself an awesome and incredibly useful Rick and Morty umbrella.

Any mad scientist, or crazy grandpa, can acknowledge the usefulness of truly being properly prepared. Well, nothing ruins a day like an unexpected rainstorm, so be ready. What better way to fend off rainstorms than with this Rick and Morty portal jump umbrella — new from Thinkgeek.

This officially licensed Rick and Morty merchandise is sure to keep you dry while making others wonder where Rick and Morty are headed this time. Featuring Rick and Morty caught mid portal jump, the expression on their faces is sure to turn heads.

This pop-up umbrella was designed to stow away neatly for any adventure and even comes with a matching carrying sleeve. A Wrist strap with a hook and loop closure ensure you won’t lose this umbrella while you portal jump to your next great adventure.

Between the carrying sleeve and wrist strap you will be beyond well equipped the next time those storm clouds roll in. Measuring 32 inches in diameter when fully open and 22 inches long, it is the perfect size to navigate around the galaxy while still staying dry.

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)

Our favorite game of 2018 so far is Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PS4, as it’s the best Spider-Man video game to date. If they have yet to play it this year, it makes for the perfect geeky gift for gamers.

Want to read more about Marvel’s Spider-Man? Check out our 3 Key Takeaways.

Tracer Nendoroid

Overwatch has taken over the world, so it’s likely that they’re playing it. If they’re into Blizzard’s latest, check out the Tracer Nendoroid figure. Note: there’s also a Mercy figure, Mei, Sombra, and more!

See Also: Best Overwatch Merchandise

LIFX Mini

LIFX’s smart wi-fi bulbs are vibrant, easy to setup, and don’t require a hub. They work in conjunction with Amazon’s Alexa, as well as IFTTT (the greatest thing ever made, if you ask us). With these bulbs, I can be alerted visually when certain things happen (for example, whenever our official Twitter receives a mention or when it’s going to snow outside). There are a lot of possibilities, and if you want to give them the gift of color, the LIFX Minis are a great option.

Google Home – $99

The Google Home is at the top of our wishlist this year, as it comes in at $50 less than the Amazon Echo (which, for the record, you could also buy for us if you’d like). Google Home looks cooler, with a machine white top and replaceable bottom grille that comes in a variety of colors to swap out to match your home decor.

It basically works just like Amazon Echo, where you say a trigger phrase (it’s “OK Google” like it is on any Android smartphone) and then ask it a question or tell it to do something.

Ordering AI around has never been more enjoyable, and we can’t wait to get our hands on one this holiday season. For now, if you want to know more, you can read more about Google Home specs and exactly what it does here.

But just know that it’s one of the most useful geek gifts on this list, and unlike an Amazon Echo, the Google Home can actually hear and understand you.

Kymera Magic Wand Remote Control

The Kymera Magic Wand Remote Control is a universal remote control that allows users to control most home electronics with unique gestures (like you’re casting a spell). It’s highly reviewed on Amazon.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Knit Scarf – $21.52

Buy it at Hot Topic

Harry Potter Monster Book of Monsters

A large, plush Monster Book of Monsters is what every Harry Potter fan needs in their life. Check out more cool Harry Potter stuff here.

Breath of the Wild Sheikah Watch

This beautiful officially licensed merchandise is perfect for the Legend of Zelda fan on your list, or as a personal gift to yourself. Then, you too can be a Hero of Time when you’re the only one at the company Christmas party who remembered to wear a watch.

This stainless steel timepiece and engraved faux leather band is sure to turn heads whether they know it’s from Breath of the Wild or not. Featuring a gunmetal finish and the signature Breath of the Wild blue on the face of the watch with a gold Sheikah symbol front and center, nobody can argue how stunningly crafted this wristwatch is. There are three hands that measure the time for you, making sure you know down to the last second how long it took you to get through the Vah Ruta (Water Temple) this time around.

Star Wars Lightsaber Heat Change Mug

There are quite a few of these cool heat changing mugs available, but the one that we like the most is the Star Wars Lightsaber Heat Change Mug. When the cup gets hot, the lightsabers “light up.” There are plenty of other Star Wars mugs available, too.

You can also check out our round-up of awesome Star Wars Christmas Decorations here.

Star Trek Schematic Illuminated LED Display

Space. The final frontier. These are the schematics of the USS Enterprise.

Now you too can have a map of every jefferies tube on the ship for the next time the Warp Core goes into meltdown. This LED display features a 7-color cycle for your own personal preference and two interchangeable engraved acrylic plates that feature schematics of the Enterprise from both The Original Series and The Next Generation‘s ships. The base of this display is powered one of two ways: either from two AA batteries (not included), or by a USB cord (cord included). The whole thing measures approximately 10 1/2″ wide x 8 1/2″ tall including the base, with the base itself measuring 1.57″ tall x 6.875″ diameter.[/read]

Star Trek TNG Bluetooth ComBadge

Finally, you can go on away missions and still be in contact with the rest of your crew. Introducing the Bluetooth TNG ComBadge. With a wireless range of 33 feet, and a magnetic connection to make sure your uniform remains up to Starfleet regulation, this ComBadge is perfect for any diehard Trekkie.

This nifty little communicator connects to your mobile device using a Bluetooth 4.2 connection, and has the ability to answer and end your phone calls, play and pause music, or access various Apple, Google, and Android assistants with just a touch. The badge is built with micro-speakers from Massive Audio, and features noise suppression and echo canceling technology for clear communications. The badge measures an approximate 1.65″ x 2.08″ x 0.36″, and comes with a micro-USB cable for easy charging.

The best part, I’ve saved for very last. In addition to all the awesome features above, the ComBadge also has one unique feature that will have you “engage” maximum warp on your way to checkout: the ComBadge plays the classic communicator chirp when you press it, providing you with the most realistic ComBadge experience to date!

Illuminated Millennium Falcon Micro-USB Charging Cable

You wouldn’t think you’d be able to recharge your devices with the most famous hunk of junk in the galaxy. But now, thanks to ThinkGeek, you can do just that with this Millennium Falcon Micro-USB Charging Cable.

This Star Wars-themed cable has a 34″ cord that’s not only long, but it’s also illuminated with blue lights that animate when your device is charging as if you’re getting all of the Millennium Falcon’s power to juice your phone. It’s a pretty cool effect, and it looks especially great in a dark room. The Millennium Falcon charging cable also has illumination from the Falcon itself, with blue light glowing out of it while you’re charging. You’ll also know when your device is completely charged, as the animation on the cable will stop. The front of the Falcon has the male micro-USB end. The new cable uses USB 2.0, and you can use it to both charge your phone and transfer files to and from your PC. It’s another great way to inject some unnecessary nerdiness into your daily routine, and we’re all about that here.

Glitter Exclusive Funko POP! Labyrinth Jareth Figure

Introducting His Majesty the Goblin King, in all his glittering glory. This, folks, was a ThinkGeek exclusive Funko POP! figure of the late, great David Bowie’s iconic character from Labyrinth. The original Jareth Funko POP! was just far too… Plain. That just simply won’t do.

This vinyl figurine is festooned head to foot in gold and silver glitter and features Jareth’s owl cloak. His Majesty is holding a crystal in one hand, and has winged eyeliner rad enough to make grown women cry (I’ve seen it). It stands an approximate 3.75″ tall, as is standard for Funko POP! figures.

Kano DIY Computer Kit (Complete)

This has got to be one of the coolest 6+ kids toys that have hit the market in the last year. Ever wanted to give the child in your life a head-start on coding, computer programming, or game development? Look absolutely no further, because you’ve found it.

The computer kids from Kano are an incredible, fun way to teach your kid these amazing skills without having to wait for them to learn it in school. Or, you could get it for yourself! It does say six years and up, after all. These kits come with over a hundred challenges and learning tools that will help them learn how to build a computer from the circuitry up.

The Complete Kit features everything to build your own 10.1″ portable computer, including a HD screen, wireless keyboard, mouse, rechargeable battery, speaker, memory card, and more. You can use it to connect to the internet and all your favorite Apps, and you’ll be able to learn coding with Linux, Javascript, Python, and more.

Star Wars RESIST Long Sleeve Shirt

With so much Star Trek stuff on this list, I felt it only right to add a bit of Star Wars, too. Don’t worry, there will be more later. This shirt, though, is a great jumping off point for some pretty awesome stuff coming later on.

Featuring a classic portrait of Princess Leia, this black long sleeve shirt urges you to join the Resistance against the First Order. The shirt is a men’s 100% white cotton, emblazoned with the word “Resist” in white and red.

Notes from the Upside Down | Unofficial Stranger Things Guide

Having recently hopped on the Stranger Things bandwagon myself, and with Season 4 having been recently confirmed by Netflix, it would be stupid not to include an unofficial manual to help you catch up on all the best information on Stranger Things. And I’m not stupid.

Now, you can have some reading material for your morning coffee and contemplation, with a side of Eggos, of course. Or if it’s more to your fancy, the book includes a tracklist of 80’s music that you can play while you check out even more conspiracy theories from the show (vodka not included).

Mass Effect Geeki Tikis

Add a little color to your Captain’s Quarters with these adorable Tiki drinking glasses. This set of six comes to us through the teamwork of Gamestop and Bioware, featuring fan favorites from both The Mass Effect Trilogy and Mass Effect: Andromeda.

These 14oz ceramic tikis measure between 7″ to 8″ tall, with an exterior diameter of anywhere between 2.75″ to 4″, depending upon who the container is depicting. They are dishwasher safe, and are perfect to hold even the strongest of brews. But please, remember to keep your dextro and levo drinks separate, lest you have to call a medic.

Emergency induction ports for Quarian buyers are unfortunately not included.

Tiny Arcade Retro Games

Ever felt the urge to take a trip down nostalgia alley (parallel to memory lane, just seedier) and play some good old fashioned retro arcade games? Alas, the arcades of the past are far and few between, but now you can enjoy three classics from the comfort of your own… Backpack?

These miniature retro games are fully functional and can fit into your hand. Play from either, Pacman, Ms. Pacman, or Space Invaders and relive the days of seeing your name on the highscore list. The games come in full color with high-resolution screens, and hey, no quarters required. Each console is 3.5″ x 1.75″ x 1.8″, with a screen size of no larger than 1.5″, and the consoles run on 3x AAA batteries, which are sadly not included. You can hook up these little units to your favorite bag with their attached 1″ long keychain clip, and take them with you on the go.

Mechanical DIY 20 Minute Timer

If you’re a fan of puzzles, or clocks, or just building stuff in general, then you’re going to love this DIY timer.

This set of 107 easily assembled, laser-cut pieces come together to form an exquisite timer that runs off of rubber bands and gravity, using a roller pendulum (Science!) You can set the timer to count anywhere between 1 and 20 minutes, and it will count down those minutes with a soft ticking that steadily grows louder the closer it comes to completion.

These pre-cut pieces take approximately 4 – 5 hours to completely put together, so be sure to make it a weekend project or keep it for a rainy day. Once constructed, the finished product measures about 6.9″ x 3.3″ x 10″, and can be fine-tuned with the included tools.

Fidgety Controller

Finally, a fidget toy that makes sense. Practice your attack combos or jump sequences with this 7-button “control” fidget, which is about as big as your thumb.

You can choose between black and colored buttons, and its small size makes it easily fit into your pocket if you need to stow it to use both hands. These fidgets allow you to press, rotate, spin, scratch, and maneuver yourself into a more attentive state, or just help you relax after a stressful day.

Nintendo Game Boy Classic Heat-Changing Mug

Want a shot of nostalgia with your cup of morning joe? Now you can get that flashback to the good ol’ days with this heat-sensitive coffee mug licensed by Nintendo.

When empty (or when your coffee gets cold) theis mug’s face features a classic Game Boy system that is apparently turned off. However, when a hot beverage is poured into it, the mug displays the starting screen for the 1989 Game Boy title Super Mario Land. It even has that yellow-green background. The 300mL mug is perfect for anybody who spent a lot of their childhood playing these classic handheld games.

LASER X Two Player Laser Tag Gaming Set

Ever wanted to play a sick game of laser tag with your buddy, but didn’t have any laser tag dungeons nearby? Now you can solve all your problems with this set of two laser guns from Laser X. Or at least have a wicked mano a mano duel with your friends.

This pack comes with two battery-operated laser guns and two receiver vests. With a firing range of 200′, you can make this game as epic or as tame as you want. An interactive voice coach gives you real-time feedback during your game, and full-color lighting effects help you keep score tracking shots and hits.

This set is compatible with all other Laser X sets, so you can play with more than two of your friends, even if they’ve got older sets.

The Oregon Trail Card Game

Die of dysentery in new and exciting ways with this throwback to a gaming classic! This card game is for 2 – 6 players, and reflects all the trials and tribulations from the original computer game. Use supply cards, trail cards, and calamity cards to make your way across the Oregon Trail, just like those pioneers of old (except with running water and without leaving your living room).

Each box includes the above-mentioned cards as well as a dry-erase scoring track, instructions and dice that determine the outcomes of your caravan’s adventure. This game is recommended for a fun night for players ages 12 and up.

Sky Viper V2450 HD Video Streaming Drone with FPV

Get a bird’s eye view with this remote-controlled FPV video streaming drone by Sky Viper.

Use the included headset to feel as if you were right up in the air with the drone, soaring over the landscape. The pivoting camera lets you capture all the incredible sights at every angle. The controller with single-button auto- launch and land and an optional-use pro joystick makes flying around a breeze (ha).

Unicorn Hooded Long Sleeve Blanket Sleeper

Get your comfy on with this adorable hooded unicorn lounger by Cat & Jack. Available in Kid’s XS to XL, this is sure to bring joy to the unicorn lover in your family.

This ankle-length onesie lounger is made from soft microfleece polyester, and measures 18.5″ at the inseam. Long sleeves and a zipper closure ensures that wherever your unicorn lover is, they’ll be toasty warm. Plus, with a hood that features the mane, ears, eyes, nose, and of course, unicorn’s horn, they’ll be prancing across rainbows in no time!

Harry Potter Team Player Charm – $29.99

Show the Potterhead in your life what a keeper you are with this Quidditch-inspired, licensed Harry Potter charm. Featuring brilliant colours and all of the official Quidditch balls, all you need to play now is a broomstick! The charm itself is fashioned after the chest that Oliver Wood uses to teach Harry Potter the basics of Quidditch during Harry’s first year in The Sorcerer’s Stone movie (or The Philosopher’s Stone, for all our non-American readers.)

String this enamel charm onto a chain to make a sweet pendant, or add it to your Lumos charm bracelet to support your House at the Quidditch Cup this year. At the modest size of 3.5″ x 1.77″ x 1.57″, you won’t have to worry about this chest weighing on… Well, your chest.

Smithsonian 30X Telescope/ Monocular Kit

Have someone in your life who’s always reaching for the stars? Well, now they can see them up close and personal with this awesome 30x Telescope/Monocular from the brilliant minds at the Smithsonian (Yeah, that Smithsonian.)

This durable plastic, kid-sized telescope includes an aluminum tabletop tripod for optimal positioning. Its dual telescopic and monocular function allows the budding astronomer in your life to develop their interest in nature and space. This instrument is recommended for children ages 8 and up, as there are some small parts that present a choking hazard to younger children.

Sony PlayStation VR DriveClub Starter Bundle

Jumpstart your VR experience with this wicked bundle for Sony PlayStation VR. Compatible with your PlayStation 4 console, this starter bundle features a VR headset, a PlayStation camera, two PlayStation Move controllers a DriveClub VR gaming disc, and all the necessary connectors to get you hooked up quickly and painlessly to your existing console.

The 5.7″ OLED 1080p display running up to 120 frames per second will immerse you in gameplay like never before. GEAR UP with the included game (of the same name) and race to the finish line in high-end cars to the fanfare of the crowds in an experience so realistic you might just even smell the burn of rubber.

Fitbit® Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband

Get a head start on your New Year’s Resolution with the new Fitbit® model. Track your heart rate, set Reminders to Move, and even your location via GPS. With a multi-sport workout mode, it’s easier than ever to track your trip distance, calories burned, continuous heart rate, and more! Hook up your Fitbit® to your smartphone for even more awesome features.

This water resistant model features daily alarms and stopwatch features, and interchangeable rubber bands for customisability. A single battery charge can last up to 25 hours, so you can make the most of your resolution.

Zelda Chess Collector’s Set

Take your fight of good and evil (or Courage and Power, as it were…) to more strategic heights with this exquisite, officially licensed Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time inspired chess set. Defend Hyrule with the gold pieces, with the king piece as the Hero of Time and the queen piece as Zelda herself (eat your hearts out, fanfic writers.) If you are fancying yourself a little more power thirsty, you can play the black pieces, with Ganondorf as the king piece, and Twinrova as the queen.

This fold-open, UV protected chess board measures 16.5″ x 10.5″, and comes with 32 vinyl pieces painted with a metallic finish. The box features a magnetic front closure and windowed packaging, so you can show off your Zelda pride without even opening the box!

Ori and the Blind Forest: Let Sleeping Spirits Lie Plush

Riding the tailwinds of the Microsoft announcement for Ori and the Will of the Wisps from earlier this year, this plush-pair of Ori and Naru from the original game Ori and the Blind Forest is sure to pull at your heartstrings (and make you want to play the game all over again).

The plush features a 45″ Naru cradling a happily smiling Ori in her arms. Don’t worry, this isn’t that scene, he’s just sleeping and being adorable. Ori is removable, and Naru’s hands can fall to her sides for optimal pillowy fluffiness. Ori, cute little spirit that he is, can glow in the dark. Get this plush this holiday season in celebration of the sequel from Moon Studios, or just to remember a spectacular game.

Stardew Valley Green Fingers Junimo Plush

Who could resist pleasing these little harvest spirits while playing Stardew Valley? I know I couldn’t.

This adorable, micro-fleece plush is perfect pillow-size, and has positionable arms, legs, and leaf spring. Why not modify your Elf on the Shelf tradition to feature this little cutie instead? The Junimo also features a secret, according to Merchoid, but that is but that “is up to you to find.”

S tar Wars The Last Jedi BB-9E Dome Handbag Tote

You Sith out there may have 99 problems, but now, having an awesome handbag ain’t one.

Inspired by the decidedly evil little BB-9E astromech that will be introduced in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, this bag will give all your Resistance-loving buddies chills and send them clutching at their BB-8 paraphernalia. It features black faux leather with printed and embossed detail work in the likeness of BB-9E, including its beady little red eye. Its 8″ x 9.5″ x4″ measurements and zip-around close all work to ensure that nothing can escape your clutches… I mean your clutch

Harley Quinn: Hammer T-Shirt

Featuring the wildest of the Gotham City Sirens, this shirt is the perfect gift for any DC Universe fan who loves Harley Quinn, but not so much her stint as Mistah J’s personal punching bag.

This shirt features a Harley Quinn inspired by Margot Robbie’s portrayal in Suicide Squad, which was subsequently made comically canon in DC’s Harley Quinn #26. Harley is brandishing one of her signature weapons, and looking like she’s having a grand old time doing it. The colorful image is printed on a black unisex t-shirt base, available between sizes Small and XXL.

Fallout: Nuclear Winter Onesie

Endure this year’s dystopia a little easier with this cozy, Vault-regulated onesie. Featuring a front-zipper and yellow embroidered detailing, this blue lounger is made from a soft poly-cotton blend and an inner lining of sunny yellow – not that you’ll be seeing the sun much, in the Vault.

Available in sizes Extra Small through Large, this is the perfect piece to snuggle into while you’re playing your favorite Fallout game. What’s more, the pockets set on either side of the zipper are formatted specifically to fit a standard-size gaming controller.

Amazon Echo Dot

Now you can do more with Alexa from anywhere in your house with the Echo Dot 2nd Gen. from Amazon. This hands-free, voice-controlled device can do essentially everything except tuck you in at night, making it one of the most high-tech home devices to date (additional units needed.)

Alexa will be able to hear you even if you’re across the room listening to the music you asked her to play with her 7 far-field microphones. Get more than one, and the Echo Dot will respond with whichever is closest to you using Echo Spatial Perception (aka ESP).

Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

Do your part for the Resistance by building your own Droid using this awesome littleBits kit. No adult supervision required with this one, kids can follow along the instructions using the downloadable app on their compatible Apple or Android devices.

With all parts included (even a 9V battery) kids can easily build and customize their own Droid. With over 16 missions to complete after construction, kids can improve their Droid’s skills and give them personalities.

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 Building and Coding Kit

Now your little inventor can get creative with this 5 in 1 robot building kit by Lego. Use your tablet (or select Kindle models) to gather building and programming instructions via the Lego BOOST app, and then set to work with this kit of over 840 Lego pieces to let your imaginations run wild.

Each kit comes with the above mentioned Lego pieces, as well as a Lego Move Hub, a color and distance sensor, and an interactive motor. The Move hub utilizes Bluetooth Low energy connectivity, and the sensor sees not only distance and color, but motion too, and can multifunction as a light. You can create and program any number of incredible units, including a robot, a cat, a guitar, a vehicle, and an “auto builder”.

What Do You Meme? Game

Do you have friends who are constantly responding to you in memes? Well, now put their love of internet-humor to good use in this fun adult party game.

Similar to its spiritual counterpart, Cards Against Humanity, the purpose of this game is to create the best caption for the photo provided, with a rotating judge picking the best hand for each round. Featuring a total of 435 playing cars – 360 “caption cards”, and 75 “photo cards”, no two games will be the same.

May the best memelord win.

Set of 4 Charming Kitten Measuring Cups

Get a meow-thful (Ha.) of these adorable nesting measuring cups. This set of 4 measuring cups come in cool blue hues and feature an adorable kitty face, paws, and tail. The cups measure 1/4 cup to 1 cup from small grey to large white, making them a purrfect addition to your confectionery endeavors.

These ceramic measuring cups are sturdy on their four little paws, and are chip and fade-resistant, meaning that you needn’t worry about losing the cuteness anytime soon. What’s more, they’re dishwasher safe, maintaining the low-maintenance facade that all cats purpose.

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls Box Set

Do you have a girl in your life that has a problem with (patriarchal) authority? Get your rebel girl this box set of two “good night” storybooks that’ll have her dreaming big.

Filled with a collective of over 200 stories about real, exceptional women, these unique books transform these women’s stories into fairy-tale like narratives. Each story is illustrated by female artists from around the world, bringing to life their biographies like never before.

This boxed set comes with Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls, and Good Night Stories For Rebel Girls 2 hardcover books, nestled in a slip-case to protect the covers from damage. With a double-satin bookmark and vegetable- and soy-based inks, you can be sure that these books are of the highest quality.

Sock It To Me Constellations Knee High Socks

When we were kids, we couldn’t imagine getting socks for Christmas – even the idea sucked! But that was before we realized how out of this world socks could be. Now that we’re “adulting,” there’s nothing better than getting a pair of warm fuzzies.

Enter the Sock It To Me constellation socks. These night-sky beauties are perfect for any of you or your female friends who have their sights set on the stars (or who just like really awesome socks). These knee-highs are made from a poly-cotton blend, with a little spandex thrown in for stretchability. They fit ladies’ shoe sizes 5 – 10, which helps all of us take one small step for (wo)man kind.

Pink Octopus Ceramic 3D Coffee Mug with Tentacle Handle

Cthulhu called, and it says you should probably get this mug. But seriously, who doesn’t love cephalopod-inspired drinkware?

This ceramic mug stands an approximate 4.5″ high x 5″ deep, with a diameter of approximately 2.50″, and this fiercely pink octopus can hold an impressive 12 fl. oz. of whatever it takes to get you going. 3D printed tentacles, including the handle, give an awesome tactile experience (but don’t worry, it’s too early for this little guy, too).

Star Wars Death Star Hot Air-Style Popcorn Maker

Now you too can make use of the Death Star’s exhaust port with this fun Star Wars popcorn maker. This appliance uses enough hot air to make Kylo Ren jealous, and pops you those fluffy golden pieces of deliciousness in a matter of minutes. The top half of the Death Star comes off, making it double as the perfect bowl to binge watch the original trilogy, or to sneak into the theatre to watch The Last Jedi.

This popcorn maker measures 9″ x 11.5″ x 9″, and will yield an approximate 8 cups of popped corn from 1/2 cup of kernels. Warning, though, adding butter or other oil while popping may lead too close to canon for your liking.

MineCraft Good vs. Evil Comforter (Twin)

Creep it real for your Minecraft love with this bedspread set. Featuring the iconic green Minecraft Creeper, this set ensure you have a blast during bedtime.

Suitable for twin-sized beds, this machine-washable set contains everything you need to make your bed Minecraft ready. Included in the set are: a 64″ x 84″ comforter, featuring the face of the dreaded Creeper; a 39″ x 75″ x 10″ patterned grey fitted sheet; a 66″ x 96″ flat sheet with the same patterning as the fitted, and a standard-sized pillowcase featuring a full-body Creeper, along with their ominous “ssSss.” Everything comes in a useful 14″ x 17″ x 8″ tote bag, perfect for easy storage and transport.

Marvel Thor Ragnarok 80s Retro Sunset Halftone Hero T-Shirt

Armor up for the coming of Ragnarok with this licensed Marvel t-shirt. Stylized with a distinctly 80’s vibe, this t-shirt is the perfect thing for MCU fans when you go to see Thor: Ragnarok in theatres.

This shirt is available in men’s small to 3XL, women’s small to XL, and Youth sizes 4 – 12. It features a pink and purple “sunset” motif, with THOR emblazoned across the top, and Thor himself leaping down onto his target in his new armor.

Harry Potter Black Cauldron Ceramic Soup Mug with Spoon

Make your lunch break just a little more witchy with this Harry Potter cauldron. Made to look like the pewter cauldron all students require when attending Hogwarts, you can fill your own with whatever brew you’d like! Coffee, tea, soup, it doesn’t matter!

This ceramic soup mug is 4.25″ tall and 4.5″ in diameter, and holds approximately 6oz of liquid. It comes with a spoon so you can easily stir your brews, and a lid for to keep its contents warm.

Harry Potter House Trunk Sets

They came out with a new set of Harry Potter covers, guys. Shut up and take my galleons. While not the same as the Anniversary edition distributed earlier this year, these covers specially designed by Juniper Books are still very worthy of being added to your collection. Potter purists be warned, though; these books are the American version.

This complete set of all seven Harry Potter books features the new stylized House covers, which you can get as a full set of Slytherin, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw (not pictured). Each set comes nestled in your very own Hogwarts trunk, perfect for any budding wand and wizard.

Adult Coloring Books – Varies

Adult coloring books are all the rage this year, and there are many different books to choose from for their coloring pleasure.There’s a Game of Thrones coloring book, a Harry Potter coloring book, and even a Doctor Who coloring book. There’s also the newly released Mister Sam Shearon’s Creepy Christmas (A Merry Macabre Coloring Book) as well. Choose wisely.

Li’l Sebastian Throw Blanket

Price: $39.90 $27.93 (via Box Lunch)

If they’re a big Parks and Recreation fan like we are here at Nerd Much?, they’re going to absolutely LOVE this Li’l Sebastian Throw Blanket that celebrates Pawnee’s pride and joy.