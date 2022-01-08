As Halloween comes and passes, it’s time to focus on the next major holiday, Christmas. From the hordes of shoppers on Black Friday to the wonderful deals online, the holiday season is quickly approaching.

2022 is a great year for nerds, especially with all of the new major releases from movies to video games. Over the past few years, the ugly Christmas sweater trend has exploded, featuring cable knit tops and knitted designs that are always the talk of the party. But for us nerds especially, new options have popped up in various depths of the internet that combine our numerous fandoms and the holiday spirit.

There isn’t a better way to prepare for the upcoming holiday celebrations right now than to find the perfect ugly sweater that you’ll soon be wearing to the yearly office party. Of course, these types of sweaters also make great nerdy gifts, so there are plenty of reasons to pick one up before the holiday season starts.

Represent your fandom with these – our favorite ugly nerdy Christmas sweaters:

Star Wars Yoda Holiday Sweater

Every year, we see brand new Star Wars-themed holiday merchandise, and this year won’t be any different. This series is one of the major nerd fandoms with a very large fan base and has gained dedicated followers throughout the decades, featuring some of the most iconic characters and stories in science fiction. Here, Yoda is featured in a Santa outfit with a candy cane in place of his usual walking stick. And it lights up, making it extra festive.

Zelda: The Legend of Santa Knitted Christmas Sweater

If you frequently use Zelda references in your everyday conversations, this Zelda: The Legend of Santa Christmas sweater is the best choice for you. Not only does it feature Link in his original 8-bit glory, but it has the typical green and red colorway that’s so common during the holiday season. It’s available in sizes Sm-2XL, and it’ll ship on November 10th from Merchoid later this year. So if you’re trying to get ready to rock around the Deku tree, check out this ugly Zelda sweater.

Darth Vader Christmas Sweater

Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the Death Star, not a creature was stirring, not even Darth Vader. The lightsabers were hung by the pulse rifles with care, in hopes that the Rebellion would soon be there.

Spyro The Dragon: I’m Dreamin’ of a Purple Xmas



Celebrate the recent release of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy with this knitted jumper featuring everyone’s favorite purple dragon. It has Spyro’s face on the front with his signature raised-eyebrow (do dragons have eyebrows?) look, his tail on the back, gems on the sleeves, and a flurry of wintery snowflakes. With the bright purple body and contrasting yellow hem, sleeves, and collar, you’ll stand out at any Christmas party; plus, this sweater will keep you as warm as if you could really breathe fire. Just please don’t headbutt anyone at your office Holiday party.

Big Bang Theory Santa T-Rex

Big Bang Theory, whether people find it an accurate representation of nerd culture or not, certainly has a place in today’s pop culture, featuring a group of men who love comic books, video games, and science. Its popularity was at an all-time high a few years ago and has expanded its merchandise spectrum quite a bit. This Santa T-Rex sweater features the dinosaur shown in the theme song of the show, with a humorous Santa beard and hat. Even if you’ve heard Bazinga! one too many times, this sweater is totally worth it, especially if you like dinosaurs.

Harley Quinn Christmas Sweater

Harley Quinn’s popularity skyrocketed thanks to Margot Robbie’s recent portrayal of the bat-toting villain in this year’s Suicide Squad. This sweater from Merchoid celebrates that portrayal, with an homage to Robbie’s movie costume: the red and blue colors, asymmetrical patterns on the sleeves, and “Daddy’s Lil Monster” emblazoned across the chest. Look closely and you can see that the design features crisscrossed baseball bats and smiley faces with x eyes.

Deadpool Tacos Christmas Sweat-Shirt

Technically speaking, this is not a sweater, but we hope you’ll agree that it’s awesome enough to overlook that fact. The front features Deadpool’s infamous red and black mask in ornament form, with a mock-Christmas sweater print in the background comprised of smaller Deadpool masks, taco shells, and snowflakes. It’s the Deadpooliest of Deadpool shirts. Tacos might not be the most traditional of Christmas foods, but why not? If you’re a fan of Deadpool, you know that he’s anything but a traditional superhero.

Santa Kong

Based on one of the first Nintendo games ever made, Santa Kong is a Christmas twist on the original Donkey Kong game. This sweater is a must-have for any retro game fans who are looking for an amusing gamer design. The ladders are replaced with candy canes, and barrels have taken the place of Santa outfits. It’s a very interesting take on the game without actually using the characters from the original title.

Super Elf

If you have been in a Walmart or other store lately, you’ve probably seen the superhero cape shirts that can either be used as costumes or everyday wear. Super Elf is a humorous spin on these types of shirts, featuring a muscular elf with a red striped cape. Although it doesn’t appear that the cape is actually attached on, this sweater is perfect for any fans of comics who want to be a Christmas-themed superhero.

Street Fighter Ken vs. Ryu

Street Fighter is one of the most popular and iconic fighting games, if not THE most well-known title in its genre, and it’s now appearing on a holiday sweater. This design features two characters, Ken and Ryu, duking it out under “KO’s” that play into the typical holiday cross stitch pattern. Possibly the most amazing part is the snowflake in between the two fighters, making it an amusing buy for any Street Fighter fan.

Santa the Unicorn Warrior

Who doesn’t love unicorns or Santa? This unique piece is simply amazing, depicting a Santa in space riding a unicorn into the stars. What more could one want in a nerdy Christmas sweater? It’s both ugly and ridiculous, which is the perfect combination when you’re looking at making people laugh at your holiday party this year.

He-Man and She-Ra

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is a retro cartoon that still has a following today. The art on this particular sweater is very well-done, and it compliments the designs of the characters. He-man’s Santa hat is a very nice touch, and She-ra looks gorgeous. Whether you are a fan of the series, or that HEYAYAYA video, this sweater is a great choice.

Superman and Wonder Woman Christmas Sweaters

Fun.com has introduced a ton of new nerdy Christmas sweaters, ranging from Batman to Harley Quinn to Superman. Our personal favorite is the Wonder Woman sweater shown in the picture above, sporting the classic Wonder Woman logo. The material is 100% acrylic so it’s super soft, and the classic blue and yellow colorway looks great.

Gremlins Christmas Sweater

The snowy paradise of Kingston Falls will never be the same. Not after Randall Peltzer brought home that adorable little mogwai. Now, the chaos that ran rampant through the peaceful town is coming to a closet near you – in the form of this ugly Christmas sweater.

Star Wars: AT-AT Hoth Christmas Sweater

Star Wars and Christmas are frequently used together in the same sentence — for example, this Star Wars-themed Yoda Christmas Tree Topper or these R2D2 Star Wars Christmas Lights. This year, the two will be written next to each other many times, starting with the AT-AT Hoth Christmas Sweater. It’s fully knit, and it features not only holiday designs but also both the Imperial and Rebel logos, as well as two AT-ATs. Because it’s fully knit and uses 100% acrylic, it’s certain to keep you warm whether you’re in New York or fighting the arctic winds of Hoth.

Jurassic World Ugly Sweater

Jurassic Park has always been a hit, featuring the dinosaur theme park gone wrong plot that never gets old. The latest sequel, Jurassic World, premiered last summer and was a major hit, with a great cast of actors and cool special effects. Something that was really eerie about the movie was the similarities with real-life tourism today, as many large companies always want something “bigger and better”. Especially with the hype surrounding the sequel as it heads into full production, Jurassic World is still at the front of our minds. So why not advertise the theme park with this festive piece of merchandise? If the Big Bang Theory dinosaur design didn’t suffice, any Jurassic fan would enjoy representing their favorite theme park this holiday season.

I Find Your Lack of Cheer Disturbing

This officially-licensed Star Wars Christmas sweater features Darth Vader and text that reads, “I find your lack of cheer disturbing”. It’s also 100% acrylic and knitted, so it’ll keep you nice and warm this winter. Imagine a holiday party with Vader in attendance. I bet the Dark Side has epic holiday-themed drinks and cookies. Christmas carols with Vader? Count us in!

Ermahgerd Ugly Christmas Sweater

I can’t think of anything nerdier than using a popular internet meme to celebrate Christmas. The classic Erhmahgerd image is sewn onto this incredibly ugly sweater design, which is predominately red and gold. Seriously, it doesn’t get any uglier than this, and if you’re going for something entirely ridiculous and funny, it’s a great option. Of course, if you wear it to some uppity holiday party, people might pretend to not get it. But they get it; they know damn well that they’re familiar with the Erhmahgerd meme.

T-Rex

Continuing on with the absolutely ridiculous theme, a T-Rex in a holiday scarf and Santa hat unwrapping a stuffed teddy bear is pure gold. This T-Rex looks like he was drawn in MS Paint, and that adds to its goofy appeal. Plus, wearing a T-Rex sweater to a party just says, “I’m here to F*ck sh*t up”. What is it about dinosaurs and Christmas?

PlayStation Symbols Christmas Sweater

This year is a great year to show your PlayStation pride. Not only did PlayStation see the release of some of their biggest and best titles yet — Uncharted 4 and Ratchet & Clank, for example — and the PS4 Slim and Neo Pro will be here soon. We’re not going to get into who is better between Microsoft and Sony, because that’s all a matter of opinion and we’re entirely neutral, but there’s no denying PlayStation’s awesomeness, especially when it’s being celebrated in ugly sweater form. So if you’re anxiously awaiting Gravity Rush 2, waiting to delve deep into Nioh, or you firmly believe that Death Stranding will be the greatest video game ever made, check out the ugly PlayStation sweater.

Vault-Tec Fallout Sweater

There’s not a better way than to spend the holiday months in a Vault-Tec approved sweater, especially when navigating the Wastes in Boston in the next couple of weeks with the release of the highly anticipated release of Fallout 4. Featuring a lovely knitted Vault Boy on the front, this sweater is perfect for the fans of the popular video game series. Cuddling up on the couch with this sweater while playing the latest installment for a month straight and ignoring all other forms of life, friends, and family sounds like a great plan for those who plan to explore every inch of the new world. We’re certainly going to add this one to our list of the best nerd gifts.

Rick and Morty World Peace Ugly Holiday Sweater

Of course, with Rick and Morty‘s popularity being at an all-time high, it shouldn’t be hard to believe that there are many Rick and Morty ugly Christmas sweaters available this year. However, the best you’ll find is at Box Lunch. The sweater promotes Peace Among Worlds, with Morty giving the double middle finger. Wubba Lubba dub dub.

Pokemon Pikachu Ugly Holiday Sweater

I’m actually quite surprised that there aren’t more Pokemon ugly sweaters out there, but Box Lunch comes to the rescue with this great-looking Pikachu Holiday Sweater. It’s also 100% acrylic like the rest of the outlet’s line of holiday sweaters, and it looks great. It has Pikachu in Christmas-themed garb set to a red and snowy backdrop.

Star Wars BB-8 Ugly Holiday Sweater

Another Star Wars Christmas sweater, this time from Box Lunch. It’s BB-8-themed, and it includes many BB-8s, Rebel logos, and Millennium Falcons. A great buy for 2017 especially, when you factor in that The Last Jedi releases in December.

Harry Potter Christmas Sweater

The official Harry Potter Christmas sweater is, well, magical. It’s brilliantly-designed, with Harry Potter glasses, lightning bolt, an owl, wand, a snitch, and more, all set with a Christmasy gold and red colorway, with a black background. Note that it runs small, so order a size up.

Ho Ho Hodor Game of Thrones Ugly Holiday Sweater

Spider-Man Christmas Sweater

Captain America Christmas Jumper Beauty and the Beast Merry Beastmas Christmas Jumper Aladdin Genie Christmas Sweater Harry Potter Weasley Christmas Sweater